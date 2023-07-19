Wall Street climbs again to further tackle its big rally of the year – NewsNation

NEW YORK (AP) Another tick higher for Wall Street on Wednesday added to its big rally for the year following earnings reports from a slew of banks and other major U.S. corporations.

The S&P 500 rose 10.74, or 0.2%, to 4,565.72. After its seventh gain in the past eight days, it is now up almost 19% for the year so far and at its highest level in more than 15 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,061.21, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 4.38, or less than 0.1%, to 14,358.02.

Elevance Health helped lead the market after climbing 4.4% The insurance provider reported higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts had expected, while raising its full-year earnings forecast.

Equities were also largely boosted by the easing of pressure from the bond market. Yields there were flat or falling after a report showed UK inflation had cooled more than expected. It fell to 7.9% in June, a 15-month low.

The UK data follows encouraging US reports that raised hopes that inflation is moderating enough to convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes soon. This could help the economy avoid a long-predicted recession.

The pressure caused by high rates has already helped cause the bankruptcies of several American banks, which saw customers suddenly flee in droves. Other small and medium-sized banks have since come under scrutiny from investors and are beginning to report results for the spring.

Western Alliance Bancorp rebounded from an early loss to a 7.8% gain after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. He also said customers added $3.5 billion in deposits from April to June.

US Bancorp rose 6.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit but slightly higher revenue. It also said its deposits were up 3.2% from the start of this year. M&T Bank gained 2.5% after reporting higher-than-expected profit and higher deposits. Investment bank Goldman Sachs gained 1% after it fell short of earnings expectations for the last quarter but beat revenue forecasts.

One of Wall Street’s biggest gainers was Carvana, which climbed 40.2%. The used-car dealership has agreed with its creditors to reduce its debt by more than $1.2 billion. It also reported a lighter net loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

The earnings season is gathering pace in its second week and expectations are generally low. Analysts predict a third straight quarter of earnings per share declines for S&P 500 companies, but the low mark also makes it easier for companies to beat their expectations.

Trucking company JB Hunt Transport Services reported lower earnings per share in the latest quarter, worse than analysts had expected. But its action nevertheless rose 3.8%. Analysts pointed to the company highlighting some encouraging trends, with a possible return to growth appearing closer on the horizon.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Omnicom Group. The marketing and communications company fell 10.4% after investors focused on its lower analyst expectations for spring revenue growth.

Probably the best way to sum up this market right now is, I can’t stop, I won’t stop, said IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan.

The S&P 500 has already climbed 18.9% so far this year as the economy has managed to endure high interest rates, mainly thanks to a remarkably strong labor market. At the start of the year, much of the market’s gains came from a small handful of Big Tech stocks, but the gains have widened a bit recently as the economy has held up and inflation has cooled further.

In the commodities market, wheat prices jumped after Russia launched drone and missile attacks on critical port infrastructure in Ukraine, destroying 60,000 tonnes of grain. The price of soft red winter wheat, marketed in Chicago and used for cookies and specialty products, rose 8.5%.

The attacks come days after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukrainian exports to reach many countries threatened by hunger.

In overseas equity markets, the FTSE 100 in London jumped 1.8% on encouraging inflation data.

Shares were mixed elsewhere in Europe and across Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%, partly on the sale of property stocks after struggling developer China Evergrande said its total debts had risen over the past two years to around $340 billion.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.74% from 3.79% on Tuesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.