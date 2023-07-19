European stocks rise on surge in homebuilders; UK stocks shine





STOXX 600 up 0.3%, up for the second day

Real estate groups leading sectoral growth

Britain’s FTSE 100 shines as domestic inflation slows July 19 (Reuters) – European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with British stocks leading after a faster-than-expected slowdown in British inflation helped boost hopes of a spike in interest rates and pushed homebuilders higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended up 0.3%, extending gains for the second straight session. London’s export-focused FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 1.8% as the pound slipped on the inflation reading, which also sparked a rally in the broader property index (.SX86P) up 4.3%. The sector led the gains among its peers, hitting a more than two-month high. Data showed UK inflation cooled more than expected in June and rose at its slowest pace in more than a year. “Inflation finally seems to be coming down. Even core inflation is down and that basically opens up the prospect that central banks aren’t being as hawkish as they have seemed lately,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard. For the European Central Bank, money markets are still banking on a 97% probability of a 25 basis point rise in interest rates next week. As markets remain data-focused and policymakers looking for signs of slowing inflation and the trajectory of monetary policy, earnings are also on the radar. Second-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to fall 9.2% from a year earlier, based on Refinitiv IBES data. “In Europe, positive earnings have been a tailwind for broader equity markets so far this year and it’s something we struggle to see persist in the second half of the year,” said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist for iShares EMEA at BlackRock. “We steer clear of luxury stocks and like cyclical stocks where the damage to earnings is already priced in, like the energy sector.” The European mining sector (.SXPP) fell 1.1%, pressured by a 1.4% drop in shares of Antofagasta (ANTO.L) after the Chilean miner lowered its full-year copper production forecast. Kering (PRTP.PA) jumped 7.4% following a report that the company is turning to corporate finance advisers to defend it against potential bidders. The French luxury group has extended its earnings after appointing its chief executive Jean-Francois Palus as CEO of Gucci. ASML Holding (ASML.AS) beat second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance on strong demand from China. Shares of the Dutch chipmaker, however, fell 1.9%. Advertising groups WPP (WPP.L) and Publicis (PUBP.PA) fell 1.6% and 2.8% respectively, following losses from U.S. counterpart Omnicom Group (OMC.N) due to a lack of second-quarter revenue estimates. Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A; Editing by Varun HK and Jane Merriman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Shristi is a correspondent and part of the markets team reporting on the US, UK, Canadian, European and Emerging Markets equity markets.

