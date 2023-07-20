Stock market today: live updates





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, July 19, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Nasdaq 100 futures fell Wednesday night after Netflix released its latest quarterly results. Nasdaq100 Futures Contracts decreased by 0.6%.S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell by 0.2%, while Futures contracts on Dow was hovering near the flat line. Shares of netflix fell 8% after hours after the streaming giant released its second-quarter earnings report. The company posted revenue of $8.19 billion, below analysts’ forecast of $8.3 billion, according to Refinitiv. You’re here Shares fell 4% in extended trading as CEO Elon Musk and other executives said on an earnings call that vehicle production will slow in the third quarter due to shutdowns for factory upgrades. During the regular trading session, the Dow Jones climbed more than 109 points, or 0.3%, in what was the index’s eighth consecutive day in the green and its longest winning streak since September 2019. Meanwhile, the S&P500 gained 0.2%, while Nasdaq Compound increased by 0.03%. These gains came as companies posted quarterly results that beat expectations. Three-quarters of S&P 500 companies that have already announced have exceeded estimates, according to FactSet data. Strong corporate earnings have raised optimism of a soft landing for the economy. “Investors are saying loud and clear that they expect the current stock market rally to continue,” said Tom De Luca, principal researcher at Vanguard. “Right now, short-term optimism is higher than what we’ve seen since December 2021, just before the start of the 2022 bear market.” Johnson & Johnson , Travelers , American airlines And black stone are expected to release their results on Thursday before the bell. Wall Street will also be keeping tabs on weekly jobless claims numbers and existing home sales data.

