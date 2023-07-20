Business
New government consultation on drug recovery will hurt investment, says ABPI
In a move that will further hurt UK investment in life sciences, the government has launched a consultation radically change the Statutory Brand Drug Plan (known as the Statutory Plan) [1].
The consultation comes as delicate negotiations to replace the alternative voluntary scheme are underway [2]potentially undermining those talks, while further damaging industry’s confidence in the UK as a viable place to research, launch and supply drugs.
The Government’s proposals aim to maintain average rates of revenue recovery under the statutory scheme at historic highs of between 21 and 27%, compared to pre-pandemic averages of 9.4% for the statutory scheme (2019-2021) and 6.88% for the voluntary scheme (2014-2021). The accompanying cost-benefit analysis ignores any negative impact this might have on drug supply and falsely claims that it will boost investment.
The consultation follows government data last week showing that foreign direct investment (FDI) in life sciences in the UK fell by 47% between 2021 and 2022, down 900 million year on year. [3]. This sharp drop in investment coincided with an increase in the UK’s main recovery rate under the voluntary scheme from 5% to 15%, and led the UK to move from 2n/a at 9e out of 18 comparator countries for FDI in the life sciences in 2022. The recovery rate of the voluntary scheme now stands at an all-time high of 26.5% in 2023.
The governments’ proposals also include specific new ultra-high recovery rates for the majority of branded generic and biosimilar drugs, at a time when these companies are already urgently warning that the trading environment threatens the security of drug supply.
Richard Torbett, Chief Executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), said: The UK already spends less on medicines than any comparable country and as a result has consistently worse health outcomes for both preventable and treatable conditions [4].
These proposals will set back any ambition to make the UK the best place in the world to research, launch and supply medicines. Government data shows that as recovery rates rise, foreign investment declines along with economic growth and the jobs these vital investments generate.
Ultimately, if we want a vibrant life sciences industry in the UK, we need all parts of the drugs market to be sustainable. No part of the market should be crushed under the weight of a punitive income tax.
The Statutory Scheme, established in 2018, is one of two schemes, alongside the Voluntary Scheme, which aim to control spending on branded drugs in the UK through the application of clawbacks on sales revenue (not profits). Both have come under heavy criticism this year as rates hit historic and uncompetitive highs internationally. [5].
In the past, the government has said the two programs are intended to work together in a cohesive and complementary way to create an environment in which brand name medicines remain affordable while supporting a vibrant life sciences sector and the wider economy.
In 2022, around 0.3% of the branded medicines market was subject to the statutory scheme, with the other eligible companies having chosen to be part of the voluntary scheme.
The existing voluntary scheme (VPAS) is due to end at the end of 2023, with a replacement subject to ongoing negotiations between government and industry. If a new voluntary regime is not agreed, all companies will fall under the statutory regime by default. Consultation before talks on a new voluntary program progress will be seen by industry as highly detrimental to the outcome of the negotiations.
Work by WPI Strategy suggests that sustaining such a high reimbursement rate in either scheme for another five years would cause economic scars for the UK, with a total loss of 50 billion GDP by 2058. [6].
ABPI will now carry out a detailed analysis of all consultation proposals and publish our findings in due course based on its submission to the last consultation on the statutory scheme, which closed in January 2023. [7].
