Response to Submissions – Investment Governance: Revised Guide to Prudential Practices





APRA today issued guidance to help CSR licensees meet their obligations under the prudential standard SPS 530 Investment Governance (SPS 530). Enhancements to SPS 530 to strengthen investment governance practices began on January 1, 2023. The release of the final SPG 530 represents the final step in the process of recent reforms to the SPS 530 and SPG 530. APRA began the process of improving and strengthening investment governance practices across the industry in September 2021 and has made changes, in consultation with stakeholders, to the SPS 530 and SPG 530 during this period. The final prudential practice guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530 final) provides: additional guidance supporting the requirements of SPS 530 relating to liquidity management, stress testing and valuations;

an overview of how APRA expects CSR licensees to consider material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk factors as part of their overall investment risk management;

greater clarity in areas requested by industry when applying SPS 530; And

a more streamlined approach to guidance, aligning the final version of SPG 530 with the APRA Modernizing the Prudential Architecture (MPA) strategic initiative.1 Overview of consultations On November 17, 2022, APRA released draft SPG 530 for consultation.2 APRA received twelve submissions from CSR licensees, industry associations and other interested stakeholders and met with a number of these parties during the consultation period. Respondents broadly supported draft SPG 530, but asked APRA to consider further guidance regarding ESG risks, stress testing, valuations and investment governance. These issues are discussed below. APRA’s Approach to Prudential Guidance APRA is moving towards a simpler, more streamlined approach to providing advice. Submissions welcomed the new guidance format, where the guidance is directly linked to the relevant provisions of SPS 530. Some submissions requested by APRA include more detail in SPG 530, not less. The final SPG 530 includes additional guidance, including examples where APRA considers it helpful to understand their expectations. ESG risks Several submissions provided suggestions for improving the ESG risk guidelines. APRA has responded to calls for greater clarity and consistency in ESG risk language and appropriate emphasis on ESG from a risk perspective. CSR licensees are encouraged to evolve their approach to all aspects of ESG risk, including collecting appropriate data to help inform decisions. Stress tests Submissions asked how CSR licensees should interpret the relationship between SPS 530’s requirement for annual stress testing and the benefits from more frequent stress testing (as included in draft SPG 530). APRA expects CSR licensees to consider the benefits that may arise from more frequent stress testing beyond the annual requirement of SPS 530, including on a quarterly basis or in accordance with criteria predetermined by the CSR licensee. This position is reflected in the final SPG 530. Ratings Submissions also raised questions about guidelines for assessments. APRA has answered most of these questions in the final version of SPG 530. Although some submissions have asked APRA to include detailed guidance regarding valuations of indirectly held assets, APRA believes that the valuation guidelines are equally relevant for different holding arrangements, including pooled and externally managed assets. No separate guidance has therefore been included for assets held indirectly. Governance The submissions requested additional clarification on board and management governance requirements of CSR licensees. APRA notes that the board of directors, as the responsible authority, ensures an appropriate investment strategy based on the size and complexity of the business, and is responsible for establishing investment processes. As such, it is important that CSR license holders determine the delegations and terms of investment governance taking into account their own operations and corporate structures, in accordance with the principles set out in the prudential standard. As outlined in APRA’s Policy Priorities, APRA plans to begin a comprehensive review of its governance and advisory requirements later in 2023. APRA notes concerns from some industry players regarding the delay in the release of the final SPG 530, given that the updated SPS 530 commenced on January 1, 2023. In consultation and ongoing communication with CSR licensees over the past several months, APRA has observed increased attention to valuation governance and liquidity management and more widespread use of stress testing processes as CSR licensees seek to improve their practices in accordance with draft SPG 530 since its publication in November 2022. APRA does not expect that the timing of the publication of the final version SPG 530 will affect a CSR licensee’s ability to comply with SPS 530. If you have any questions regarding this letter, please contact your APRA supervisor. Cordially, Marguerite Cole

Vice-president

ARPA 1 Refer to the APRA which describes the plans for modernizing the prudential architecture. 2Refer to Investment Governance: Revised Guide to Prudential Practices

