sensex today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 100, Nifty Nears 19,900; PSU Bank index jumps more than 1%, IT pack 1%
Shares of Reliance Industries traded in a special session to determine the share value of its spun-off financial services unit, Jio Financial Services. The price discovered for Jio Financial Services was 261.85 rupees, ahead of street estimates of 160-190 rupees.
Highly weighted information technology (IT) stocks lost more than 1%, leading to losses in benchmarks. IT companies have rallied for four consecutive sessions since data showed moderation in US inflation before snapping the winning streak in the previous session. IT companies derive a significant portion of their revenue from the United States and Europe.
Infosys topped losers on the Nifty 50 ahead of its June quarter results later in the day.
Analysts have advised investors to remain cautious amid high valuations ahead of key earnings and the US Federal Reserve policy decision on July 26.
“We think the focus should be more on stock picking given that the markets are overbought, which could lead to further consolidation ahead,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, technical research at Religare Broking.
Asian markets edged higher on improving sentiment on global equities, following a surprise moderation in UK inflation.
Among individual stocks, Transformers and Rectifiers India fell more than 15% after receiving a “shutdown agreement” notice from Gujarat Energy Transmission for allegedly submitting a fake material shipment clearance certificate.
Krsnaa Diagnostics lost 15% after Rajasthan’s National Health Mission rescinded an award letter issued earlier to a consortium of the company.
On the other hand, milk processing company Hatsun Agro jumped more than 8% after announcing an increase in profits in the June quarter, thanks to strong demand.
Priti International Receives Order for Airport Furniture Segment from Airports Authority of India, Begumpet Airport; stocks gain 4%
DB Corp first quarter results | PAT at Rs 78.76 crore vs. Rs 31 crore YoY; Revenues at Rs 554 crore vs. Rs 494 crore YoY
LIC announced that the company’s stake in Hindustan Copper has diluted from 11,91,64,785 to 9,91,10,743 shares, reducing its stake from 12.323% to 10.249%.
SJVN has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 300 MW renewable energy projects. The PPAs were executed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Ambuja Cements executive at AGM says there are no plans to merge ACC and Ambuja Cement
ACC CEO Says Company Will Add 16 Million Tons to Capacity Over Next 2-5 Years
Fortis Hospitals | Blocking of 17 lakh shares
Reliance spin-off Jio Financial valued at $20 billion, above estimates
The spinoff from billionaire Mukesh Ambani, controlled by Reliance, is seen as the way for the oil conglomerate to expand into the lucrative financial services sector, especially as it has a license as a non-bank financial company.
In a first, major Indian exchanges held a special hour-long trading session for Reliance on Thursday to determine JFS’s share price.
HUL Q1 preview: revenue growth expected to moderate due to price action base effect
The company’s revenues are expected to increase by 8 to 9% compared to the previous year. However, volume growth is expected to reach around 6%, driven by the home care and personal care segments.
A director of Madhavarao (technical) has been appointed chairman and CEO of BDL
DMart and Trent the only losers in the retail segment
Price as of Jul 20, 2023 11:12 a.m.Click on company names for their live prices.
Nifty PSU Bank Index Posts Best Sector Performance
- All voters negotiate in the green
Transformers & Rectifiers Receives “Stop Agreement” Notice From Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp; shares fall 14%
BLOCK CASE | Fedaral Bank’s 30.7 lakh shares change hands
Overview Infosys Q1 | 6 key things to follow
Likhitha Infrastructure secures order worth Rs 236 crore
Zensar Tech and Amara Raja among the top losers on NSE so far
JUST IN | RIL sets pre-opening session at Rs 2,580 per share
Financial value of Jio at Rs 261.85 per share
Before the first quarter results…
BLOCK CASE | ITC’s 18.5 lakh shares change hands
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd on Wednesday reported a 57% increase in after-tax profit to Rs 30 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year. The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.2 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, Newgen Software said in a statement.
Morning Market View by Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The spinoff of Jio Financial Services from RIL and Q1 results from Infosys, HUL and a host of mid-cap IT companies can cause a lot of price swings in the market today.
Morning trade top movers
Opening Bell: Flat Sensex, Nifty above 19,800; Newgen Tech gains 4%, ICICI Pru drops 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex loses 20 points; Clever below 19,835
RIL shares trade today ex-Jio Financial
Live Market Updates: Today’s Quarterly Results
HUL, Infosys, Havells, United Spirits, among others, will announce their first quarter results today.
Live market updates: GIFT Nifty (formerly SGX Nifty) reports muted start
GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded 4 points, or 0.02%, higher at 19,845, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a muted start on Thursday.
Tech View: Nifty charts show high wave type pattern
Nifty took triple bottom support around 19,730 zones on an intraday basis and rose sharply to close near 19,850 zones.
Live Market Updates: Tokyo Stocks Open Lower
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street, buoyed by optimistic views that the US Federal Reserve would soon end its cycle of interest rate hikes.
US stocks rise as earnings rise; Dow marks 8th day of earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index edged higher on Wednesday, with the blue-chip Dow posting its eighth straight day of gains as investors assessed the latest round of corporate earnings, but a drop in Microsoft kept the Nasdaq near the flat mark.
Rupee slides 4 paise to 82.08 on strong dollar and firm crude oil prices
The rupiah depreciated 4 paises to close at 82.08 against the US dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by the US currency’s rebound in global markets and firmness in crude oil prices.
Live Market Updates: Oil Prices Open Lower on Dollar Strength, Profit Taking
Oil prices fell early in Asian trading on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as the dollar strengthened and on profit taking after U.S. crude oil inventories fell less than expected.
Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday
Helped by a late-session resurgence in Reliance and an uptick in banking and media stocks on strong quarterly results, the BSE Sensex gained 302 points to set a closing record of 67,097, while the broader Nifty jumped 83 points to settle at 19,833.
