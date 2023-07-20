sensex today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 100, Nifty Nears 19,900; PSU Bank index jumps more than 1%, IT pack 1%

Indian stocks fell on Thursday, led by information technology stocks, as the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries settled at a higher-than-expected price at the end of a special trading session.

Shares of Reliance Industries traded in a special session to determine the share value of its spun-off financial services unit, Jio Financial Services. The price discovered for Jio Financial Services was 261.85 rupees, ahead of street estimates of 160-190 rupees.

Highly weighted information technology (IT) stocks lost more than 1%, leading to losses in benchmarks. IT companies have rallied for four consecutive sessions since data showed moderation in US inflation before snapping the winning streak in the previous session. IT companies derive a significant portion of their revenue from the United States and Europe.

Infosys topped losers on the Nifty 50 ahead of its June quarter results later in the day.

Analysts have advised investors to remain cautious amid high valuations ahead of key earnings and the US Federal Reserve policy decision on July 26.

“We think the focus should be more on stock picking given that the markets are overbought, which could lead to further consolidation ahead,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, technical research at Religare Broking.

Asian markets edged higher on improving sentiment on global equities, following a surprise moderation in UK inflation.

Among individual stocks, Transformers and Rectifiers India fell more than 15% after receiving a “shutdown agreement” notice from Gujarat Energy Transmission for allegedly submitting a fake material shipment clearance certificate.

Krsnaa Diagnostics lost 15% after Rajasthan’s National Health Mission rescinded an award letter issued earlier to a consortium of the company.

On the other hand, milk processing company Hatsun Agro jumped more than 8% after announcing an increase in profits in the June quarter, thanks to strong demand.