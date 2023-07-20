- European stocks rise slightly as miners rise
- Wheat prices soar as Russia hits Ukrainian ports
- Turkish lira near record high ahead of rate decision
Business
Stocks switch sides, China loses support as real estate crisis reignites
LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) – Global equity markets moved on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited a series of key central bank meetings, saw Chinese real estate falter again and disappointing earnings from Netflix and Tesla pushed Wall Street futures lower.
There had been pockets of gains (.HSMPI) in Asia and commodity markets after the Chinese government promised further support for its economy, although there was another decline in its tech stocks (.CSIINT) as well as escalating real estate issues.
Major European exchanges finally rose with a jump in metals prices and a 2.3% jump in wheat after Russia hit Ukrainian ports, boosted mining and basic resource stocks (.SXPP) by more than 2%.
Major currency pairs were largely calm (.DXY) but there was action in emerging markets.
The Chinese yuan surged after authorities changed cross-border funding rules and major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars, while the Turkish lira was stuck at a record high as its second interest rate hike since President Tayyip Erdogan secured a third decade in office in May undershot expectations.
“The need to tighten monetary policy to bring inflation under control and begin to restore confidence in Turkish assets is recognised,” said Stuart Cole, chief macroeconomist at Equiti Capital.
“But there are real concerns that if they go too fast they could potentially jeopardize financial stability and shock the wider economy.”
The next crucial moves of the major central bank meetings of the economies in Japan, Europe and the United States are all in the focus of investors’ attention, with the Bank of England then expected in the first week of August.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said this week there was still some way to go to achieve the central bank’s 2% inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner, quelling speculation that its “yield curve control” policy would change next week.
Traders and analysts expect the European Central Bank to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points next week, but what will follow has been debated following the recent dovish tone adopted by central bank policymakers.
Markets seem much more certain of the Federal Reserve’s next steps, with traders expecting a 25 basis point hike, but no more after that.
FRAGILE CHINA
Chinese stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks as weak economic data weighed on sentiment, with investors waiting for a significant stimulus to revive the country’s stuttering post-pandemic recovery.
Daleep Singh, chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, said China’s current recovery is unlike any other as it relies on consumption-led growth after years of credit-fueled investment in real estate and infrastructure.
“However, the consumer already appears to be losing momentum. Additionally, there is no evidence yet that the housing crisis is bottoming out…We expect fiscal stimulus to focus on local governments.”
TD Securities analysts expect Beijing to announce a 4 trillion yuan ($560 billion) stimulus package at the Politburo meeting in July.
Asian tech stocks weren’t helped by Taiwan’s TSMC (2330.TW) – the world’s largest chipmaker – posting a 23.3% drop in net profit in the second quarter.
U.S. futures were pointing lower, after Netflix’s (NFLX.O) second-quarter revenue numbers came in below estimates and electric car maker Tesla’s (TSLA.O) gross margin also failed to excite.
The Australian dollar rose 0.8% to $0.68 after strong domestic employment data.
Bond markets were largely calm after a strong rally amid more supportive inflation data from the United States and Britain over the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, commodity traders saw wheat futures climb 2.3% on rising expectations that an attack on Ukrainian ports following Russia’s withdrawal from a Black Sea export deal will have a longer-term impact on global supply.
Evghenia Sleptsova, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said that between August and May, when the deal was working relatively well, Ukraine exported an average of 4.5 to 5 tonnes of grain per month through ports, compared to 5 to 6 tonnes per month before the war.
Between March and June 2022, at the height of the Russian maritime blockade after the invasion, this number was only 0.2 to 1 ton per month, which means that there could be another big drop now.
“The capacity of the river port has now increased somewhat, but we can safely assume that around 3 million tonnes per month of grain exports from Ukraine would be lost,” she added, if the deal was not revived.
Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sharon Singleton and John Stonestreet
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
