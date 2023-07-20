NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drifted in early trading following a mixed set of earnings reports. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% early Thursday, coming off its seventh gain in the past eight days. The Dow Jones rose 150 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. Netflix and Tesla helped weigh on the market after the two popular companies announced their spring earnings. Tesla fell 4.1% despite higher-than-expected profits and revenue. Analysts said investors could worry about the electric vehicle maker’s profitability after cutting prices. Netflix fell 8.6%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.

Trading is mixed ahead of the opening bell on Thursday with more corporate earnings reports coming in and new data on U.S. jobs and housing.

President Joe Biden is courting labor as a cornerstone of America’s economic future with a speech at a Philadelphia shipyard. Elon Musks is betting Tesla’s price cuts can boost sales and profits amid growing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results. Indias Tata Sons has confirmed plans to build a £4bn, $5.2bn electric car battery factory in the UK Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Governor Andy Beshear has proven his commitment to leading an education-focused administration in Kentucky.

Futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.2% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and could extend its longest winning streak since 2019.

The earnings season is picking up speed in its second week. Wall Street analysts are expecting a third straight quarter of earnings declines for S&P 500 companies, but this lower bar makes it easier for companies to beat expectations and many, especially banks, have already done so.

American Airlines shares fell 1.3% in premarket, even as the carrier beat Wall Street sales and profit targets and raised its forecast for the rest of the year. Johnson & Johnson shares edged higher after earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

Discover Financial fell more than 12% after revealing it was working with regulators to resolve a 2007 accounting error that misclassified some credit card accounts. It also said it was suspending share buybacks while it conducts an internal review.

After the Wednesday bell, Netflix reported that its subscriber base grew while earnings were weaker than expected. Its shares fell 6.5% in premarket trading.

Investors were also disappointed by the Tesla results, which also came after Wednesday’s closing. Tesla shares were down 3.4% in premarket trading.

Later Thursday, CSX Railroad and Philip Morris announced financial results for their final quarters.

The government will also report home sales for June and the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The labor market has shown remarkable strength in the face of high interest rates, part of the Fed’s campaign to curb high inflation for four decades. Hiring has been strong, job vacancies plentiful and layoffs historically low.

Most economists expect the Fed to start raising rates again when it meets next week, after pausing in June for the first time in 15 months. Markets have been optimistic that this will be the Fed’s last rate hike this cycle. Recent data showed inflation was at its lowest point since early 2021 3% in June from a year earlier and much closer to the Fed’s 2% target.

In midday Europe, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.4%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.3% and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.6%.

Japan announced on Thursday that it recorded a trade surplus in June for the first time in nearly two years, as imports fell nearly 13%, mainly due to lower oil prices and a weak Japanese yen.

Exports rose just 1.5% from a year earlier despite a surge in vehicle shipments as supply chain issues eased. Economists say they anticipate weaker exports in the coming months as demand in other major economies slows.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.2% to 32,490.52. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added less than 0.1% to 7,325.00. The South Korean Kospi edged down 0.3% to 2,600.23. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 18,928.02, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% to 3,169.52.

Mixed results from Netflix and Tesla may have made Asian investors cautious, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a commentary.

But with inflation falling and the odds of a soft landing rising, investors could adopt a mood that could have been worse, Innes added.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 33 cents to $75.62 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the international standard, also rose 33 cents, to $79.79 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 139.49 Japanese yen from 139.68 yen. The Euro traded at $1.1211, down from $1.1204 previously.

On Wednesday, Wall Street rose on strong earnings reports from banks and other major US corporations.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and is up almost 19% this year. This is at its highest level in more than 15 months. Dow Industrials gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1%.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.