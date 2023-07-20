Stock market today: Wall Street rally fades after Tesla and Netflix fall

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift on Thursday after a mixed set of earnings reports as Wall Street’s momentum cools a bit.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the past eight days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 169 points, or 0.5%, at 35,321 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.

Two of the most popular stocks, Netflix and Tesla, helped weigh on the market after the companies announced their spring earnings.

Tesla fell 4.6% despite higher-than-expected profits and revenue. Analysts said investors could worry about the electric vehicle maker’s profitability after cutting prices. Planned plant shutdowns over the summer for upgrades could also weigh on its future results.

Because Tesla is one of Wall Street’s most valuable companies, its stock moves carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Netflix fell 7.8% despite also posting a higher than expected profit. An important metric for the company, the average amount of revenue it makes from each paid membership, decreased in the quarter from a year earlier.

Tesla and Netflix are two of the first big tech-focused companies to report spring earnings, and a lot hinges on the results. Big Tech stocks have rebounded strongly this year and were the main reason for strong S&P 500 gains. Netflix is ​​still up 49% for the year so far, and Tesla has more than doubled.

If the big tech stocks don’t produce the profits to justify the big moves, it could put the rally in jeopardy.

Other Wall Street firms reported a mixed set of results.

Zions Bancorp. rose 7.8% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter. He also said customers had added $2 billion in deposits, or 3.2%, over the past three months, which he called a strong number.

Truist Financial fell 4.1% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. It also said average deposits were down 2.1% from the start of this year, although its profit beat expectations.

Banks have come under intense scrutiny since three failed this spring under the heavy weight of high interest rates. They all caved under the pressure of customers suddenly fleeing in droves.

The biggest loss in the S&P 500 came from Discover Financial, which slid 14.1%. He revealed he was working with regulators to resolve a 2007 accounting error that misclassified some credit card accounts. It also said it was suspending share buybacks while it conducts an internal review.

Johnson & Johnson did the most work to limit losses for the S&P 500. It rose 4.9% after reporting earnings and revenue that both beat expectations for the latest quarter. He also raised the forecast of financial results for the whole of the year.

In the bond market, yields rose after a report suggested the labor market remains remarkably strong. Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, indicating the layoffs are not getting worse.

The strength of the job market has helped US households continue to spend despite much higher interest rates intended to lower inflation, helping the economy to stay out of a long-heralded recession.

Inflation has been falling since last summer, which has many traders hoping that the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike, due next week, will be the last in this cycle.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.83% from 3.75% on Wednesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.84% from 4.77%.

In overseas markets, inventories were higher in much of Europe and lower in much of Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%.

The world’s third-largest economy said it recorded a trade surplus in June for the first time in nearly two years, as imports fell nearly 13%, largely due to lower oil prices and a weak Japanese yen. Exports rose just 1.5% from a year earlier despite a surge in vehicle shipments as supply chain issues eased. Economists say they anticipate weaker exports in the coming months as demand in other major economies slows.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.