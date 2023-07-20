Create your best future with a new careers event in Peterborough





Young people can find out more about future career opportunities at a new fair in August. The Future You Careers event on August 17 is organized by Peterborough City Council, the Department for Work and Pensions and ARU Peterborough. Employers such as McCormick, Morgan Sindall, Anglian Water, Cross Keys Homes, Amazon, NHS and Bauer Media will be giving advice and speaking to event attendees, at Sand Martin House on Fletton Quays. Aimed at those under 24, there will be demonstrations by an experienced speaker from ARU Peterborough in games, AR, AI and VR, as well as an interactive rock climbing wall courtesy of the Armed Forces. The National Careers Service will be on site, and there will be a number of in-room training activities, as well as a free pizza for attendees. Cllr Lynne Ayres, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and University, said: “This is a new event for Peterborough and will look at how to use some modern tools such as AI and virtual reality, which are quickly becoming essential parts of an employee’s skillset. “We have a number of established employers who have a strong presence in our city, and they will no doubt have plenty of advice for young people looking to start their careers.” The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 17 and is free. For more information, click here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/future-you-18-24-youth-careers-event-tickets-676574581787

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/news/create-your-best-future-with-new-careers-event-in-peterborough The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos