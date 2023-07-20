IPA 2022-23 Annual report on major projects

The UK recorded its largest portfolio of major projects and programmes, delivering on governments’ commitment to drive economic growth, innovation and net zero in the years to come.

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) today (July 20) released its annual IPA Major Projects Report 2022-23, detailing the 244 projects (up from 235 last year) currently underway under the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP).

Economic and socially significant contribution

The GMPP consists of some of the largest, most ambitious and innovative projects the UK has ever seen, with a scale and scope to match some of the largest in the world. This year’s portfolio is worth £805 billion, showing the economic and socially significant contribution of major projects in Britain.

Since last year’s report, 29 projects have left the GMPP 26 with a green or amber delivery confidence rating. This shows the positive impact our reforms have on performance over time.

The influx of major projects and programs highlights the government’s ambition to foster the growth of the skilled and innovative segments of the UK economy. IPA is also getting involved in more government projects earlier from the start, providing critical support and increasing their likelihood of delivering on time and on budget.

The investment in our government project delivery function also reflects the increase in the size of our portfolio. By building project expertise, increasing capabilities and promoting leadership skills, we can transform delivery and increase productivity.

Over 1,000 people have completed the Major Projects Leadership Academy and over 2,000 people have participated in the Major Project Leadership Program. These initiatives build the skills of senior project managers across government, making it easier to deliver complex projects efficiently.

Senior Responsible Owners, who are critical to the successful delivery of this portfolio, have also increased their time spent delivering their major projects to almost 50%. This commitment helps us facilitate the delivery of better project results.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG, Minister of State, Cabinet Office, said:

Through the remainder of 2023 and beyond, major projects will continue to be a key driver of economic growth, upgrading and innovation for the UK. That’s why this year, the Major Government Projects portfolio is our most ambitious portfolio yet. However, in a context of global economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, we must do even more with less. The increase in the size of our portfolio shows how much this government is improving the way we deliver major projects; provide assurance that they will achieve their goals and deliver better public services to the British people.

Nick Smallwood, Managing Director, Infrastructure and Projects Authority, said:

The UK now has the largest, most complex and high profile portfolio of major projects and programmes. I am therefore delighted to see that the IPAs approach of proactively intervening in and supporting GMPP’s highest priority projects, along with a commitment to get them on track from the earliest stages, is leading to a steady increase in deliverability. The continued excellence displayed in the government’s project delivery function has helped ease the pressures of the challenging delivery environment we have faced over the past year. Of course, we will continue to invest in this area by developing the expertise and leadership skills of our employees through the Government Project Delivery Academy and a suite of tools available to all government professionals.

A greener and more innovative UK

In 2023, major projects will continue to be a key driver of sustainability, upscaling and digital innovation. Government and industry must collectively meet these challenges head-on to deliver life-changing public services for the greater good of our country.

That’s why our big plans are underpinned by the Transforming Infrastructure Performance (TIP) Principles, which outline a vision for the future in which we collectively prioritize the societal outcomes we need – driving the transformation of infrastructure performance.

From HMP Five Wells to the National Law Enforcement Data Programme, more modern, green and digital measures are now being considered from the start of a project. Learn more about the projects driving this critical change in the IAP Annual Report 2022-23.

