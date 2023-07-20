Governor Glenn Youngkin | Governor.Virginia.gov

Wabtec will invest $2.7 million to increase capacity in the City of Salem, creating 38 new jobs

RICHMOND, Virginia – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), one of the world’s leading manufacturers for the heavy rail and rail transportation industries, will invest $2.7 million to expand its existing Graham-White plant in the city of Salem to enable the relocation of its air-actuated brake system manufacturing lines. Virginia competed successfully with Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Mexico for this project, which will create 38 new jobs.

“Wabtec Corporation’s expansion of its Salem plant is fueling the resurgence of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Virginia, and we thank the company for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth as a valued employer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Roanoke area offers the skilled workforce and custom solutions to support Wabtec’s continued growth, and we are confident they will thrive for the next 100 years in Virginia.”

“We are proud that Wabtec Corporation is able to move its brake system production lines to the Salem plant with the strong manufacturing talent in place in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Commerce Caren Merrick. “The growth of our existing businesses is vital to the economic vitality of the Commonwealth, and we thank Wabtec for strengthening Virginia’s manufacturing sector and creating 38 new jobs.”

“As a leading global provider of transportation solutions, we are proud of our long history of manufacturing excellence in Salem and excited to expand our operations there,” said Mike Fetsko, president of Wabtec’s Freight & Industrial Components business. “Wabtec’s collaborative relationship with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the business-friendly approach of state and local agencies gave us the confidence to make this important investment. Along with new products and additional high-quality manufacturing jobs, our expansion to Salem represents our continued commitment to the community and its key role in supporting Wabtec’s future growth.

“With a century-old relationship in the region, it was important for leaders in the region to ensure the continued success of Wabtec. We salute the leadership of Wabtec in choosing Salem as a site for continued growth for many years to come. Additionally, we thank the local and regional efforts of the City of Salem, the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, the Center for Manufacturing Excellence in SWVA, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership,” said Dave Robbins, president of the City of Salem EDA.

“This expansion is a testament to the region’s continued competitiveness in transportation equipment manufacturing,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “Wabtec, through its Graham-White plant, has been actively manufacturing in the Roanoke area for over a century. It’s encouraging to see a long-time manufacturer ramping up production and providing solid job opportunities.

“Wabtec’s Graham-White plant has a long history in Salem and we are excited about what this investment will bring to the 38 Roanoke families who will directly benefit from these new, quality jobs,” said Senator David R. Suetterlein. “It is critical that Virginia continues to pursue policies that make it easier to start and expand businesses in the Commonwealth.”

“I applaud Wabtec’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations to Salem,” said Delegate Joseph P. McNamara. “The Roanoke area has a rich tradition of well-paying, blue-collar jobs. I commend all stakeholders, from the VEDP to the City of Salem, for their efforts to facilitate new opportunities for our citizens. »

Since the early 1900s, Wabtec has partnered with transportation companies to develop heavy-duty pneumatic and electro-pneumatic valves and accessories. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the rail freight and transit industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Its Graham-White plant, which currently employs more than 200 people in Salem, Va., manufactures air dryers, valves, gauges/flow meters and brake equipment for customers in the rail freight, railroad, truck and bus industries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Graham-White Manufacturing’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides advisory services and funding to businesses creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, the VJIP reduces human resource costs for new and expanding businesses. VJIP is publicly funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to improving employment opportunities for citizens.

The City of Salem, Roanoke Regional Partnership, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, and SWVA’s Center for Manufacturing Excellence will offer customized programs to support business expansion in Salem, including talent recruitment, marketing assistance, and workforce training.

# # #