Joint FTC-HHS Letter Gets to Heart of Risks Tracking Technologies Pose to Personal Health Information





We don’t generally recommend reading other people’s mail, but even if you weren’t one of the approximately 130 companies that received a recent joint letter from the FTC and the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR), anyone in healthcare hospitals, other HIPAA-covered entities, telehealth providers, healthcare app developers, etc. should take the letter to heart and consider privacy and security monitoring in their business. The joint letter warns recipients of the risks that tracking technologies, including Meta/Facebook pixel and Google Analytics, pose to the privacy and security of consumers’ personal health information. When users interact with websites or mobile applications, technologies often track their online activities and collect personal data about them. Much of this happens behind the scenes, with consumers completely unaware that they are being tracked and unable to avoid what is happening. The nature of the data that these technologies collect without consumer consent, for example, health conditions, diagnoses, medications and visits to health care providers, is strictly confidential. And unauthorized disclosure can lead to identity theft, financial loss, discrimination, stigma, mental anguish, and other harmful consequences. You’ll want to read the letter for OCR’s perspective on tracking and personal health information, but here’s one sentence worth highlighting: HIPAA-regulated entities are not permitted to use tracking technologies in any way that would result in impermissible disclosures of PHI to third parties or any other violation of HIPAA rules. The letter also cites a December 2022 OCR Bulletin with an overview of how HIPAA applies to the use of online tracking technologies. But even if a company isn’t covered by HIPAA, the letter reminds that it still has obligations under FTC law and the FTC’s Health Breach Notification Rule to protect against inadmissible disclosures of personal health information. Citing the FTC’s recent enforcement actions against Easy Healthcare, BetterHelp, GoodRx, and Flo Health, the letter establishes that it is critical to monitor health information data flows to third parties through technologies you have integrated into your website or application. What if you had your site or application designed by someone else? The responsibility for compliance always stops with you. Furthermore, your company is legally responsible even if you do not use the data obtained through tracking technologies for marketing purposes. In addition to noting that both agencies are monitoring developments in this area, the letter ends with this warning: To the extent you use the tracking technologies described in this letter on your website or app, we strongly encourage you to review the laws cited in this letter and take steps to protect the privacy and security of individuals’ health information. This is good advice for companies that received the joint letter and for other companies as well. Discover more health privacy resources from the FTC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/blog/2023/07/ftc-hhs-joint-letter-gets-heart-risks-tracking-technologies-pose-personal-health-information The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos