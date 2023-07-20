Euro area monthly balance of payments: May 2023





Current account recorded a surplus of 9 billion in May 2023, against 4 billion the previous month

Current account the deficit stood at 49 billion (0.4% of eurozone GDP) over the 12 months to May 2023, compared to a surplus of 161 billion (1.3%) a year earlier

In financial accountnet acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities by euro area residents amounted to 23 billion and net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities by non-residents totaled 281 billion over the 12-month period to May 2023 Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (in billions of euros unless otherwise indicated; data adjusted for working days and seasonal variations) Source: ECB. THE current account euro area recorded a surplus of 9 billion in May 2023, up 5 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (23 billion) and services (6 billion), while deficits occurred secondary income (12 billion) and primary income (8 billion). Table 1 Euro area current account (in billions of euros unless otherwise indicated; transactions; data adjusted for working days and seasonal variations) Source: ECB. Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding. Euro area current account data In the 12 months leading up to May 2023, the current account recorded a deficit of 49 billion (0.4% of euro zone GDP), against a surplus of 161 billion (1.3% of euro zone GDP) a year earlier. This development was mainly driven by the shift from a surplus (88 billion) to a deficit (8 billion) for primary incomeand by a reduction in surpluses for goods (from 106 billion to 31 billion) and services (from 131 billion to 93 billion). The deficit for secondary income remained broadly stable (from 164 billion to 165 billion). Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (in billions of euros; cumulative data over 12 months) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors. In direct investment, euro area residents carried out net divestments of 203 billion in assets outside the euro area during the 12 months ending in May 2023, after net investments of 327 billion a year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents divested 258 billion in net terms of euro area assets in the 12 months to May 2023, following net divestments of 68 billion a year earlier. In portfolio investmentnet sales of euro area residents outside the euro area equity amounted to 71 billion over the 12 months to May 2023 after net purchases of 84 billion a year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases outside the euro zone debt securities by residents of the euro area amounted to 94 billion, against 205 billion a year earlier. Net purchases by non-euro area residents equity rose to 119 billion in the 12 months to May 2023, from 362 billion a year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area securities debt securities amounting to 162 billion, after net sales of 189 billion a year earlier. Table 2 Euro area financial account (in billions of euros unless otherwise indicated; transactions; data for non-working days and not seasonally adjusted) Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are presented as assets. MFIs mean monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding. Euro area financial account data In other investmentresidents of the euro area recorded net disposals of assets outside the euro area for an amount of 94 billion over the 12 months ending in May 2023 (after net acquisitions of 359 billion a year earlier) and they recorded net disposals of liabilities for an amount of 308 billion (after net acquisitions of 815 billion a year earlier). Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (in billions of euros; cumulative data over 12 months) Source: ECB. Notes: The net foreign assets of MFIs (improved) include an adjustment of the net foreign assets of MFIs (as reported in the consolidated statistics of MFI balance sheet items) on the basis of information on long-term liabilities of MFIs held by non-residents, available in the balance of payments statistics. BOP transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFIs resident in the euro area. Financial transactions are presented as liabilities net of assets. Other includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies. The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net foreign assets (improved) euro area MFIs increased by 187 billion in the 12 months to May 2023. This increase was mainly due to net inflows from euro area non-MFIs in portfolio investment, portfolio investment debt And other investmentand by other streams. These developments were only partially offset by net capital outflows from euro area non-MFIs in direct investment. In May 2023, the Eurosystem stock of reserve assets increased to 1,140.5 billion from 1,120.8 billion the previous month (Table 3). This increase was driven by positive variations in prices and exchange rates (each for 9.3 billion) and net acquisitions of assets (1.4 billion). Table 3 Euro area reserve assets (in billions of euros; outstanding amounts at the end of the period, flows over the period; data for non-working and not seasonally adjusted) Source: ECB. Notes: Other reserve assets include currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding. Data on euro area reserve assets Data revisions This press release incorporates revisions to April 2023 data. These revisions have not materially changed previously released figures. Next releases: Monthly balance of payments: August 22, 2023 (baseline data through June 2023)

Quarterly balance of payments: October 5, 2023 (reference data up to the second quarter of 2023) For media inquiries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel. : +49 69 1344 5482. Remarks Current account data are always seasonally adjusted and working day adjusted, unless otherwise specified, while capital and financial account data are not seasonally adjusted or working day adjusted.

Hyperlinks in this press release lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions.

