



Gibson Dunn has been recognized in the 2023 edition ofHigh Net Worth Rooms, a guide to leading lawyers and law firms specializing in international private wealth. The firm has been recognized with a leading ranking in China: Private Wealth Disputes. Hong Kong partners Brian Gilchrist and Elaine Chen were recognized in the China: Private Wealth Disputes category, alongside Hong Kong lawyer Alex Wong. Michael Desmond, partner in Los Angeles, has also been recognized in the United States: Private Client: Tax category. The guide was published on July 20, 2023. Michael Desmond is Co-Chair of the Tax Controversies and Litigation Group at Firms Global. His practice covers a wide range of federal tax matters with a focus on tax controversies and litigation. For more than 25 years, he has represented clients before the review divisions of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the IRS Independent Office of Appeals, the United States Tax Court and federal district courts, the Court of Federal Claims and various federal appellate courts. Brian Gilchrist practices dispute resolution, with a focus on commercial disputes involving banking, insurance, tax, employment, probate litigation, directors’ duties and minority shareholder rights. He is also an experienced regulatory advisor and has managed domestic and multi-jurisdictional arbitrations. Brian has acted as key legal counsel to many of Hong Kong’s and international’s largest companies and institutions. He has acted for and against regulators and is recognized in the market as someone who is generally involved in any betting on the company’s dispute in Hong Kong. Elaine Chen represents businesses and high net worth individuals in civil and commercial disputes and litigation, including a full range of banking, contractual, tort, corporate, trust and tax matters. She has particular experience in the areas of taxation, litigious estate and estate administration, mental health, private wealth, and board-shareholder disputes. She has acted as legal counsel to many listed companies and financial institutions in Hong Kong and overseas, as well as high net worth individuals and trusts, and has extensive experience in challenging major litigation. Alex Wang practices commercial litigation and dispute resolution, including tax, trust and probate, commercial, corporate, shareholder and joint venture litigation. He also specializes in international arbitration as well as admiralty and shipping disputes.

