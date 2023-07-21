Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday July 20 1. Very confusing day. Quarterly releases from Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) were both very good, but the market is overbought. Megacaps stumble. Just a break. Get on the defensive and give the Dow Jones a chance to shine. Wednesday’s 30-stock average completed an eight-game winning streak for the first time since September 2019. However, the Dow’s year-to-date gains are still far behind the S&P 500 and 2023 star Nasdaq. 2. Tesla shares fell almost 4%. Wall Street nitpicks at the margins. The workmanship is fabulous. Best-selling car in Europe. More aggressive ramp for Cybertruck. Ready to roll with fully autonomous driving. Cars will not depreciate. Tesla will have to use Nvidia (NVDA) club name technology because more computing power is needed. I can’t believe Musk has that much free cash flow despite all of this. Tesla’s long-term shareholders must hold on. Short-term agents will take profits. 3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is NOT a reflection on Nvidia even though everyone thinks so. I say this because TSMC’s weakness is in low-end Chinese CPUs, not the high-end GPUs that Nvidia is known for. China’s weakness is the problem with Taiwan Semi, and that’s surprising. 4. Elon Musk says Nvidia has all the GPUs everyone needs. I know it will be hard to believe in AI after the TSMC chief’s “frantic” comment about it not being sustainable. It’s pretty easy to see that demand is growing, but not as fast as CPUs are falling. 5. Netflix shares fell more than 5%. The video streaming giant has yet to set an ad tier, but an ad subscriber is worth far more than a regular subscription. Revenue per user is so important. Advertisers love it. Can handle Hollywood Strike better than others. The bears are wondering how it is possible that there is not more growth in the United States, but everyone has it who wants it and now the question is whether they will pay more. Netflix can raise the price and will lead people on the ad level which is perfect for them. The long-termers will hold it. The short-term seller will sell it. 6. IBM (IBM) tells a good story as always, but I think its hybrid strategy doesn’t go that far. Better to own Oracle (ORCL). IBM is still not growing but growing faster than it was. The stock down modestly. 7. Club name Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports better-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) and quarterly revenue. Raises full-year guidance on Adjusted EPS to $10.70 to $10.80 and revenue to $99.3 billion to $100.3 billion. Is the talc litigation what really matters? J&J was ordered to pay $18.8 million in a California case. Does this jeopardize the company’s $8.9 billion settlement offer? 8. Mizuho raises the price target on Club holding Salesforce (CRM) to $260 per share from $250. Maintains purchase rating. Cites deployment to most CRM customers of new GPT artificial intelligence capabilities. We wrote about it on Wednesday in a story that also looked at what club names Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are doing. 9. Kenvue (KVUE), formerly the consumer healthcare division of Johnson and Johnson, beat estimates in its first quarterly report since going public in May. J&J still owns a large portion of Kenvue. 10. American Airlines (AAL) beat EPS and revenue in the quarter. Improves outlook. United Airlines (UAL) beat both the high and the low in the second quarter. Strong Q3 forecast. Sign up for my free Top 10 Morning Market Thoughts e-newsletter (see here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED BY YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

