Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Omeed Malik ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the anti-waking Amazon PublicSq alternative market going public and doubling its estimated value to $400 million in hours
The management of PublicSq, America’s largest marketplace, and major investors celebrated the anti-reawakening company’s IPO by ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.
The San Diego-based company launched nationwide in August 2022 and began trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol PSQH. It has attracted conservative heavyweights including Donald Trump Jr. and former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters.
The event included CEO Michael Seifert; Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, who are both equal investors; Nick Ayers, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; and Omeed Malik, founder and CEO of Farvahar Parners and principal financier of PublicSq.
Leadership celebrated doubling its market capitalization value – estimated from $200 million to over $400 million – in just hours since it began listing on the stock exchange.
The company, which is a self-proclaimed alternative to Amazon, attracts shoppers who hate big, “woke” companies.
According to excerpts from an investor call obtained by DailyMail.com last week, PublicSq’s management and top financiers discussed its investment strategy to attract more donors by focusing on the firm’s conservative “shadow economy”, which they say stands out from other online markets.
Trump called it “brilliant” how the company connects “this country’s forgotten man, woman and business,” who he estimates at around 175 million people.
“So to be part of this team, to see what’s happening, to hear the success stories of people who have been helped by the platform, even in its early days…it’s just a very, very exciting time,” Trump continued on the call Tuesday night.
The company is the “foundation of this new economy”, said Malik – who moved from New York to Florida in an attempt to escape the country’s political and cultural divides.
He added that PublicSq “is not only going to allow us to buy our stocks and patronize these companies, but also to protect us from the platform or from censorship.”
He pointed to multiple instances of the federal government working with Big Tech companies to suppress Americans’ freedom of speech — especially conservative viewpoints.
“I just saw how indispensable PublicSq is,” Masters said. “It’s not just the Republicans, by the way, who are screaming. If you look at the survey data, it’s Republicans, Democrats, Independents. Hardly anyone likes it when corporate America decides to install wake-up values on us when we try to buy toilet paper or buy a new crib for our baby.
He said the market is an “incredible opportunity” to provide people with an alternative to “feel good” by spending their money on products from companies that respect them.
According to its management, PublicSq has been in the top five of Apple’s App Store several times and has reached more than one million members since its national launch last July.
Last month, DailyMail.com reported that the market had nearly doubled its number of users since consumers began boycotting Bud Light over its promotional link to transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney.
It had just over one million active consumers as of May 31, according to data submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, compared with about 560,000 as of March 31.
Founder Seifert said, “The past few months have shown that tens of millions of Americans are hungry for businesses that share their values.
“PublicSq connects freedom-loving Americans with companies that respect them.”
Their goal is to build a “shadow economy” where consumers don’t have to buy anything from sellers whose political values don’t match theirs.
“Connecting freedom-loving Americans to businesses that share their values,” it says on its website.
The launch of PublicSq comes as leading conservative voices have escalated their “war on revival”, condemning investment firms that promise to include environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their decisions.
