New tax rules for certain pension contribution errors | Awareness

Long-awaited changes to facilitate the process of correcting contribution errors in defined contribution (“DC”) pension plans have now come into force. Federal Bill C-47 was passed and received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023. It includes some long-awaited pension-related amendments to various statutes.

This article examines the new rules for correcting contribution errors in DC pension plans under the income tax law (Canada) and its regulations (the “Tax Act”), and identifies certain unresolved issues.

Correction of underpayment errors

The problem

Under-contribution errors in DC plans occur, for example, when an eligible employee should have been enrolled in a pension plan or contributions should have been made on their behalf while on leave of absence. Under the previous rule in the Tax Act, it was not possible to go back to prior years when correcting missed employer and employee contributions. Contributions to correct prior years (plus any investment returns) have been added to contributions for current year service. All of these contributions could not exceed the annual pension plan contribution limit under the Tax Act. In many cases, employers and members had to spread their missed contributions over several years, which was sometimes impossible.

The fix

The new rules in the Tax Act allow employers and members to correct under-contributions through a tax-deductible “allowable corrective contribution” (“PCC”), a new concept. One of the key features of the PCC is that, unlike the previous rule, it is not subject to the annual contribution limits of the Tax Act. A CCP is subject to a separate newly created limit. The previous rules will continue to operate alongside the CCP.

The key rules

The upper limit of the PCC is 150% of the defined contribution limit in the year the PCC is contributed (i.e. 150% x $31,560 in 2023 = $47,340), minus any previous PCC for the individual. This limit provides that an employer may add reasonable investment returns on missed contributions.

A CCP reduces the participant’s RRSP deduction limit in future years and may result in a negative value for an individual’s RRSP deduction limit. The member recoups the negative margin through income earned in future years, but cannot contribute to their RRSP in the interim without incurring a tax penalty.

A PCC can only be made for an error related to a failure to:

(1) enroll the individual as a plan member; Or

(2) make a member or employer required contribution (that’s to sayno voluntary contribution),

with respect to the pension plan of the employer or a predecessor employer. The error must also have occurred in one of the 10 years prior to the CCP assessment year.

An individual can undertake in writing to carry out a PCC in installments. However, the total amount of the PCC is declared at the time of the written commitment. The plan administrator must report a CCP to the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) within the prescribed time limits using Form T215.

What is missing

The rules do not specify whether PCCs will be permitted for inactive participants or participants who cannot recover negative RRSP contribution room (for example, deferred participants, participants on disability, or persons who have reached the maximum age for accumulating retirement income under the Tax Act). For some contribution errors, the PCC limit may be too low (For examplefor registration errors) or the ten-year retrospective may not be long enough.

Correction of overcontribution errors

The problem

Overcontribution errors occur, for example, when certain earnings are incorrectly treated as pensionable earnings. Until now, the Tax Act only allowed a plan administrator to refund employer and employee contributions in limited circumstances. Plan administrators have found these rules cumbersome in practice. The tax implications of the refund are also complex (income inclusions, modified T4s and reversal of previous deductions). Additionally, the refund of investment income is not specifically permitted by the Tax Act, which meant that investment returns presented additional challenges.

The fix

The proposed changes to the Tax Act will allnow for the “Pension Adjustment Correction” (“PAC”), a new concept. The PAC applies to refunds of plan excess contributions where the refund is necessary to avoid revocation of the plan’s registration. The new rule therefore completes the previous rules. THE The refund will generally restore (or increase) the employee’s RRSP deduction limit to the extent that it was previously reduced by excess contributions. The refund rules also specifically allow for the distribution of reasonable investment returns on excess contributions.

The key rules

The refund must relate to one or more of the 10 years immediately preceding the calendar year in which the plan provides for the refund. PAC rules include simplified reporting requirements. The plan administrator must report the PAC to the CRA within the prescribed time limits using Form T10.

What is missing

Depending on the nature of the error, a look-back period of 10 years may still be insufficient. In addition, legislation governing pension standards continues to apply. This means that a plan administrator applying the new provisions of the Tax Act must also consider any additional measures to comply with the provisions of the pension standards.

Go forward

The changes are deemed to have come into effect on January 1, 2021, so a plan administrator is permitted to have established a CPD or PAC before June 22, 2023. We expect more nuances of the CPD and PAC rules to become apparent as plan administrators apply them.