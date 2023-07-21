This stock indicator indicates that the bear market may continue. Here’s what smart investors do

THE S&P500 (^GSPC -0.68%) has rebounded strongly from its bear market lows, and the overall index is now within 6% of its all-time high, putting it on the cusp of a new bull market. But Warren Buffett warned investors to “be scared when others are greedy,” and that advice is particularly relevant now.

A stock market indicator known as the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index is currently signaling extreme greed, which suggests a possible decline in stock prices in the near term. In other words, the S&P 500 could linger in bearish territory for a bit longer.

Here’s what investors need to know.

How the Fear and Greed Index Works

CNN Business developed the Fear & Greed Index to help investors gauge market sentiment and assess whether stocks are fairly priced. In theory, fear drives stock prices down and greed drives them up, sometimes to the point of undervaluing or overvaluing them, respectively.

The Fear & Greed Index combines seven technical indicators to produce a score ranging from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 represents maximum greed. The seven parameters are explained below.

Market dynamism: This indicator compares the S&P 500 to its 125-day moving average. The S&P 500 is currently well above this threshold, signaling greed.

Stock Price Strength: This indicator looks exclusively at the New York Stock Exchange, comparing the number of stocks to 52-week highs and 52-week lows. Stocks are currently biased towards 52-week highs, signaling greed.

Stock price range: This indicator also looks exclusively at the New York Stock Exchange, comparing the volume of stocks rising in value to the volume of stocks falling in value. Trading volume in rising stocks exceeds trading volume in falling stocks at present, signaling greed.

Put and call options: This indicator measures the average ratio of put options (contracts that give investors the right to sell at a certain price) to call options (contracts that give investors the right to buy at a certain price) over the past five days. The puts-to-calls ratio is currently declining, signaling greed.

Market volatility: This indicator compares the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) at its 50-day moving average. The VIX is currently in line with this threshold, which means that market volatility is holding, which is a neutral signal.

Shelter request: This measure compares stock returns (riskier investments) to Treasury bond returns (safer investments) over the past 20 days. Stocks outperformed bonds during this period, signaling greed.

Request for junk bonds: This indicator measures the yield spread between junk bonds (riskier bonds) and higher quality bonds (safer bonds) assuming that a larger spread indicates fear. The yield spread between junk bonds and investment grade bonds is relatively small at present, signaling greed.

What the Fear & Greed Index means for investors

The Fear & Greed index has been rising for several months. It crossed 55 in late March to enter greed territory, then it crossed 75 in early June to enter extreme greed territory. The index currently has a score of 81.

With this in mind, investors should exercise caution in the current market environment, but they should also understand the limitations of the Fear & Greed Index. Specifically, the technical indicators on which the index is based can be useful for analyzing short-term trends, but they predict long-term performance poorly.

Indeed, a recent publication from Johnson Research states: “The shorter the observation period, the more a relationship with the fear and greed index will be observed.” In other words, the index may provide clues about directional movements in the stock market in the days ahead, but it tells investors nothing about the weeks, months, or years ahead.

Here’s the bottom line: while it’s reasonable to be a little more cautious during times of high greed, and maybe even trim a position or two, now is not the time to start selling aggressively. Smart investors know this, so they keep (or even increase) their high-conviction investments.

Patience is the secret to making money in the stock market

Investors should never place too much importance on a single stock market indicator. There is no magic number or secret formula that can predict the future – at least not consistently – so market timing based investment strategies will almost certainly fail at some point.

For this reason, investors would do well to stick to a long-term buy-and-hold strategy. History clearly shows that patience is the secret to making money in the stock market. The S&P 500 has recorded a compound annual growth rate of 10% over the past 20 years despite several bear markets and recessions, and investors have no reason to believe that the next 20 years will be any different.

More generally, while the Fear & Greed Index indicates a possible continuation of the current bear market, investors can confidently assume that a new bull market is coming. The S&P 500 has never failed to recoup its losses in the past, and the index has consistently hit new highs throughout history.