Student Loans Company (SLC) confirms allocation of stipend framework for students with disabilities
The new service model applies to students who receive DSAs from Student Finance England (SFE) and Student Finance Wales (SFW). It is designed to improve the journey and service of the DSA application, introducing contractual controls to provide better value for both student and taxpayer. The total frame value is up to c. 400m over three years with possibility of extension for two additional years depending on performance.
Capita and Study Tech each received two geographic lots across the UK. In their respective lot areas, they will be responsible for managing the end-to-end DSA process for needs assessment, delivery of assistive technology equipment, familiarization and training, and ongoing monitoring.
The Daily Subsistence Allowance is additional financial support that can be used to pay for additional education-related costs that a student with a mental health condition, long-term illness or disability may have. It helps create opportunities by expanding access to and participation in higher education. Students have told SLC that the current process is too long and complex, and there is a lack of ownership, with students having to contact multiple companies. The new model has been informed by this idea and will provide students with a single point of contact as one vendor will be responsible for their end-to-end support, for the above services.
David Wallace, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Customer Officer at SLC, said: This is an important step in our journey to improve DSA service. We are committed to improving and strengthening the process to ensure it better meets the needs of students, enabling them to realize their potential in higher education.
We look forward to continuing to work with a range of stakeholders, including third sector organizations that support students with disabilities, as well as gathering insights from our DSA Student Finance client panel. Our goal remains to provide an excellent customer experience for all students receiving a daily subsistence allowance.
SLC will oversee the quality of service provided to students receiving a DSA and, through formal performance management, ensure that providers meet the requirements of the framework.
Al Murray, CEO of Capita Public Service, said: We are extremely proud to be able to continue supporting students with mental and physical health issues, long-term illnesses or other disabilities through this new contract with the Student Loans Company.
The contract builds on our successful delivery of DSA needs assessments over the past 18 years and reflects the strength and success of our long-term commitment to the education sector and our track record of delivering to the public sector.
The new service will help improve the education of college students with DSA, helping them to empower themselves and create better learning outcomes, while removing barriers to much-needed specialist technology.
Glenn Tookey and David Baxter-Williams, Co-Chief Executives of Study Tech, said: It is a privilege to support customers who receive the Disability Student Allowance. Building on years of know-how within the DSA community, we look forward to playing our part in modernizing DSA and improving customer experience and learning outcomes.
Capita and Study Tech were named preferred bidders for the framework in January 2023 following a robust business process to ensure fair, open and transparent procurement.
SLC will continue to manage and closely monitor the provision of DSA supplies and services across the market during the period from contract award to transition to the new service model to ensure continuity of support for existing customers.
Students applying for DSA for the 2023/24 academic year should continue to apply as normal and existing support arrangements remain unchanged for continuing students.
DSA application information is available for SFE-funded students at:
The transition to the new service model will occur in the first quarter of calendar year 2024, with the full launch date aligned with when customers can begin applying for student funding for the 2024/25 academic year.
Notes to Editors
For further information contact the Student Loans Company press office: 0141 306 2120, [email protected]
The Student Loans Corporation:
- Administers student finances on behalf of the UK Government and the devolved administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
- Has 9.4 million customers and manages a loan portfolio of 227.5 billion.
- Processes nearly 1.5 million student funding applications each year.
- Disbursed 11 billion in loans and grants to new and existing students, as well as 11.5 billion in tuition fees to higher and further education providers in 2021/22.
- Employs over 3,000 people at sites in Glasgow, Darlington and Llandudno Junction.
Allowance for students with disabilities
- The Disabled Student Allowance (DSA) is a grant to help students meet any essential additional costs that may be a direct result of a disability, long-term health condition, mental health condition or specific learning difficulty. The allowance is non-refundable and does not depend on household income.
- The new service model applies to students funded by Student Finance England and Student Finance Wales.
- SLC will contract, through a multi-bundle framework, with the two vendors who will support students through the journey, from needs assessment to providing assistive technology and assistive technology training.
- Capita and Study Tech will provide and own the end-to-end model for this part of the DSA process over four batches, creating four geographies of approximately equal size in terms of the number of DSA requests received in previous years.
- Non-medical assistance and travel fall outside the scope of this framework and it will not change the way NMH is provided.
- Through formal performance management, SLC will be able to set clear standards and hold suppliers accountable for their performance and quality against those standards.
- SLC sets up a small group of third sector bodies to provide independent validation that suppliers adhere to agreed quality standards and that agreed quality standards lead to the intended outcome of an improved customer journey.
- SLC has also created a DSA Student Finance customer panel, and its main customer panel includes students receiving a DSA, to ensure that user needs are understood and represented in the design process.
Geographic lots allocated
Capita will provide the new service to students funded by Student Finance England and Student Finance Wales in:
- East of England;
- the Midlands;
- London;
- Wales; And
- North Ireland.
Study Tech will provide the new service to students funded by Student Finance England and Student Finance Wales in:
- North West England;
- North East England;
- Yorkshire and the Humber;
- South West England;
- South East England; And
- Scotland.
Services provided in Wales will be available in Welsh and English.
CMA claims
The introduction of formal contractual arrangements between SLC and providers of needs assessments, assistive technology and assistive technology training follows respective government decisions. It also follows action taken by the CMA in early 2021 following allegations that existing arrangements had resulted in collusive practices between suppliers over the price of key services and equipment.
The SLC response can be read here – https://www.gov.uk/government/news/slc-statement-in-response-to-cma-statement-of-29-january-2021
About Capita
Capita is a leading provider of business process services, focused on data, technology and people. We are a responsible and motivated organization. Every day, our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people by delivering innovative digital solutions to transform and simplify the relationship between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We work in partnership with our customers and provide the knowledge and technology that saves them time, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people’s lives easier and simpler. We operate in three divisions Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com
Capita Media Requests
External communication capital
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: [email protected]
About Study Tech
StudyTech is a joint venture of agile assistive technology providers, IT specialists and training providers. Comprising Sight and Sound Technology, Assistive Solutions and Misco, we are well placed to provide equipment, support and training to customers on Disabled Students Allowance (DSA) in England and Wales. Together we have served hundreds of thousands of customers with disabilities, helping them realize their potential in education and the workplace. We have offices in London, Glasgow and Northampton, and a network of National Student Centers across the UK. StudyTech is managed by a strategic and skilled team who look forward to working with SLC and stakeholders to modernize the DSA and improve customer services.
Requests for technical studies
For media inquiries, please email [email protected]
For all opportunity inquiries, please email [email protected]
