UK House Price Index Summary: May 2023
1. General statistics for May 2023
The average price of a property in the UK was 285,861
The annual change in the price of a property in the UK was 1.9%
The monthly change in the price of a property in the UK was 0.0%
The monthly index (January 2015 = 100) for the UK was 149.9
Estimates for the most recent months are preliminary and are subject to update as more data is incorporated into the index. Read UK HPI data reviews.
Next release from UK HPI
The June 2023 UK HPI will be released at 9.30am on Wednesday August 16, 2023. Check the release date calendar for more information.
2. Economic statement
The annual percentage change in average UK house prices was 1.9% in the 12 months to May 2023, compared to 3.2% in the 12 months to April 2023.
The average house price in the UK was 286,000 in May 2023, 6,000 more than 12 months ago, but 7,000 less than the recent peak in September 2022. 000 in Northern Ireland (5.0%).
On an unadjusted basis, average UK house prices changed little between April 2023 and May 2023, while average UK house prices increased by 1.3% over the same period 12 months ago.
Annual house price inflation was highest in the North East, where prices increased by 4.0% in the 12 months to May 2023. The East of England was the English region with the lowest annual growth, where prices were little changed in the 12 months to May 2023.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) UK Residential Market Survey May 2023 reported that more survey respondents saw a drop in buyer inquiries than an increase in buyer inquiries. While this still indicates a moderate trend in buyer demand, reading the past few months showed a greater proportion of respondents reporting a decline in buyer demand in the past month, and the recent months report represents the least negative performance over the past year. Regionally, virtually all areas of the UK posted a less negative reading for new buyer inquiries compared to the start of the year.
THE Summary of Bank of England Agents Trading Terms 2023 Q2 reported weaker demand and stronger supply than a year ago, bringing the balance between supply and demand closer. This has led to more stable prices compared to the past few months.
UK property transactions statistics showed that in May 2023, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of residential property transactions worth 40,000 or more was 80,020. This is 27.0% less than 12 months ago (May 2022). Between April 2023 and May 2023, UK transactions decreased by 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
THE Bank of Englands Money and Credit May 2023 report that mortgage approvals for home purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, rose to 50,500 in May 2023 from 49,000 in April 2023.
3. Price changes
3.1 Annual price change
Annual price change for the UK by country over the last 5 years
Average UK house prices increased by 1.9% in the 12 months to May 2023, compared to 3.2% in April 2023.
Nationally, the largest annual percentage change in house prices in the 12 months to May 2023 was recorded in Scotland, where house prices increased by 3.2%.
England saw house prices increase by 1.7% in the 12 months to May 2023.
Wales saw house prices increase by 1.8% in the 12 months to May 2023.
Northern Ireland saw house prices increase by 5.0% in the 12 months to Q1 (January to March) 2023.
3.2 Average price by country and government office region
Prices, monthly variation and annual variation by country and region of the government office
|Country and region of government office
|Price
|Monthly change
|Annual change
|England
|303,557
|-0.4%
|1.7%
|Northern Ireland (1st quarter – 2023)
|172,005
|-1.8%
|5.0%
|Scotland
|192,518
|3.0%
|3.2%
|Wales
|213,374
|0.6%
|1.8%
|East Midlands
|247 242
|0.3%
|3.4%
|east of england
|345,710
|-0.8%
|0.0%
|London
|525 629
|-1.2%
|0.8%
|Northeast
|158,779
|-1.0%
|4.0%
|North West
|211,790
|-0.2%
|2.7%
|South East
|388,873
|-0.9%
|1.5%
|South West
|323,765
|-0.2%
|1.0%
|West Midlands region
|248 166
|0.5%
|2.2%
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|204,588
|-0.4%
|1.2%
Price Changes by Country and Government Office Region
On an unadjusted basis, average house prices in the UK were little changed between April 2023 and May 2023. This is down from a 1.3% increase over the same period 12 months ago (April 2022 and May 2022). On a seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK decreased by 0.4% between April 2023 and May 2023.
Note: The Northern Ireland figure represents a 3-month change and is not comparable with other regions and countries.
3.3 Average price per property type
Average monthly price per property type
|Property type
|May 2023
|May 2022
|Difference
|Detached
|449,975
|439 909
|2.3%
|Paired
|274,943
|271 168
|1.4%
|Semi-detached
|233 140
|229,475
|1.6%
|Apartment or duplex
|231 404
|226 275
|2.3%
|All
|285,861
|280,433
|1.9%
4. Sales volume
The time that elapses between the sale of an asset and the registration of this information varies. It generally varies between 2 weeks and 2 months but can be longer. Volume figures for the last 2 months are not yet at a reliable level for reporting, so they are not included in the report. Trades published in recent months will increase as trades recorded later are incorporated into the index.
Sales volume data is also available by ownership status (new construction and existing property) and financing status (cash and mortgage) in our downloadable data tables. Transactions involving the creation of a new ledger, such as new builds, are more complex and require more processing time. Read UK HPI Data Revisions for more information.
4.1 Sales volume
Number of sales volumes per country
Compare the provisional volume estimate for the current month with the revised volume estimate for the corresponding month of the previous year
|Country
|March 2023
|March 2022
|England
|39,785
|65,344
|Northern Ireland (1st quarter – 2023)
|1,427
|1,953
|Scotland
|7,992
|8,189
|Wales
|2,393
|3,717
Note: Comparison of the preliminary volume estimate for the current month with the revised 12-month volume estimate.
Note: The Difference column has been removed from this table because the data for the last few months is not yet complete.
Note: The number of real estate transactions for March 2023 will increase as more transactions enter the index. See our revisions policy for more information.
Comparing the provisional UK HPI volume estimate for March 2022 with the provisional UK HPI volume estimate for March 2023, the volume of transactions decreased by 10.9% in England, by 0.6% in Scotland and by 8.0% in Wales. UK Northern Ireland HPI transaction volume was down 21.3% in the year to Q1 2023.
UK property transaction statistics published by HM Revenue & Customs (which differ in their coverage but are more comprehensive for this period) indicate that in the 12 months to March 2023, on an unadjusted basis, HMRC transaction volume fell by 14.4% in England, 15.6% in Wales, 0.5% in Scotland and 11.9% in Northern Ireland.
4.2 Sales volumes for the UK over the last 5 years
Sales volumes from 2019 to 2023 by country: March
Note: The number of property transactions for March 2023 will increase as more transactions enter the UK HPI index. See our revisions policy for more information.
Comparing the preliminary UK HPI volume estimate for March 2022 with the preliminary UK HPI volume estimate for March 2023, UK transaction volume decreased by 9.6%.
UK property transaction statistics published by HM Revenue & Customs (which differ in their coverage but are more comprehensive for this period) indicate that on an unadjusted basis, HMRC transaction volume for the UK fell by 13.4% in the 12 months to March 2023.
5. Property status for UK
Transactions involving the creation of a new ledger, such as new builds, are more complex and take longer to process. This means they may take longer to appear in land records. The volume of new construction transactions for the last 2 months is not at a reliable level to report the split between new construction and resold existing properties, so they are not included in the report.
New construction and existing resale property
|Property status
|Average price March 2023
|Monthly change
|Annual change
|New construction
|407 509
|1.2%
|18.3%
|Existing property resold
|276,765
|-0.9%
|3.0%
Note: As of the October 2017 release, changes have been made to our estimation model when calculating our preliminary estimate. Find out more information and the impact of this change in the methods used to produce the UK HPI.
6. Buyer status for Great Britain
First buyer and former owner occupant
For Great Britain only, Northern Ireland data is not available for buyer status.
|Type of buyer
|Average price May 2023
|Monthly change
|Annual change
|First time buyer
|238,092
|0.2%
|1.9%
|Former owner occupant
|334 499
|-0.2%
|1.9%
7. Funding status for Great Britain
Cash and Mortgage
For Great Britain only, Northern Ireland data is not available for funding status.
|Funding status
|Average price May 2023
|Monthly change
|Annual change
|Species
|270,767
|0.1%
|1.7%
|Mortgage
|298 259
|0.0%
|2.0%
8. Access data
Download the data as CSV files or access it with our British HPI tool.
Data revisions
See revisions to previously published data in Data Downloads or learn more about revisions in our advice About the UK HPI.
9. About the UK House Price Index
The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland. Discover the methodology used to create the UK HPI.
UK House Price Index data provided by HM Land Registry, Records of Scotland, The Land & Property Services/Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency and the Evaluation Office Agency.
Find out more about the UK house price index.
