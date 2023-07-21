Asian stocks follow Wall Street rally despite mixed signals on regional economies

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday after Japan reported weaker-than-expected June trade data as imports fell nearly 13% from a year earlier.

Shares rose in Sydney and Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul. US futures fell and oil prices rose.

Japan posted a trade surplus in June for the first time in nearly two years as imports fell, mainly due to lower oil prices. Exports rose just 1.5% from a year earlier despite a surge in vehicle shipments as supply chain issues eased. Economists say they anticipate weaker exports in the coming months as demand in other major economies slows.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.1% to 32,542.52. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,335.70. The South Korean Kospi edged down less than 0.1% to 2,606.81. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 19,984.90, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,188.44.

On Wednesday, Wall Street added to its big rally for the year following earnings reports from a series of banks and other major US companies. Nasdaq gains were muted as Netflix reported that its subscriber base grew while earnings were weaker than expected. Tesla’s results, although positive, was also disappointing.

Mixed results from Netflix and Tesla may have made Asian investors cautious, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a commentary.

But with inflation falling and the odds of a soft landing rising, investors could adopt a mood that could have been worse, he added.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,565.72. It is now up almost 19% for the year to date and at its highest level in more than 15 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 35,061.21 and the Nasdaq composite edged up less than 0.1% to 14,358.02.

Elevance Health helped lead the market after climbing 4.4%. The insurance provider announced higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts had expected and raised its profit forecast for the full year.

Western Alliance Bancorp rebounded from an early loss to a 7.8% gain after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. He also said customers added $3.5 billion in deposits from April to June.

US Bancorp rose 6.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit but slightly higher revenue. It also said its deposits were up 3.2% from the start of this year. M&T Bank gained 2.5% after reporting higher-than-expected profit and higher deposits. Investment bank Goldman Sachs gained 1% after it fell short of earnings expectations for the last quarter but beat revenue forecasts.

The pressure caused by high interest rates led to the failure of several American banks. Other small and medium banks are under intense investor scrutiny. Recent data reports have raised hopes that inflation is moderating enough to convince the Federal Reserve to halt rate hikes soon. This could help the economy avoid a long-predicted recession.

One of Wall Street’s biggest gainers was Carvana, which climbed 40.2%. The used-car dealership has agreed with its creditors to reduce its debt by more than $1.2 billion. It also reported a lighter net loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Earnings reporting season picks up speed in its second week. Analysts forecast a third consecutive quarter of weaker earnings per share for S&P 500 companies, but this low bar makes it easier for companies to beat their expectations.

In the commodities market, wheat prices jumped after Russia launched drone and missile attacks on critical port infrastructure in Ukraine, destroying 60,000 tonnes of grain. The price of soft red winter wheat, marketed in Chicago and used for cookies and specialty products, rose 8.5%.

The attacks occur a few days later Russia has withdrawn from the Black Sea Grain Initiativewhich allowed Ukrainian exports to reach many countries threatened by hunger.

In other trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 12 cents to $75.41 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 10 cents to $79.56 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 139.19 Japanese yen from 139.68 yen. The euro traded at $1.1226, down from $1.1204 previously.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.