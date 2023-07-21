Business
EPA settles Texas lawsuit, agrees to decide East Texas pollution plan
The EPA must decide whether to accept Texas’ plan to reduce pollution from a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas after settling a lawsuit with the Sierra Club over air quality in Rusk and Panola counties.
The Sierra Clubs lawsuit accused the EPA of failing to reject or timely approve a plan submitted in 2022 by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to reduce pollution from the Martin Lake power plant near Tatum. The Sierra Club called the TCEQ plan inadequate and urged the EPA to reject it.
A decision by the EPA, required by the regulations, must be made by the end of the year. The agency must then decide how to bring the county’s air quality up to speed by early 2024.
We’ve seen in the past that while Texas’ plans aren’t generally adequate, the federal government is putting in place much more thorough plans that result in better air quality, said Emma Pabst, campaign representative for the Sierra Club.
Air quality in both counties has not met federal air quality standards since 2017 due to high levels of sulfur dioxide, which is commonly emitted by power plants, the Sierra Club said, calling the Martin Lake plant the worst sulfur dioxide and mercury polluter in the entire United States.
The TCEQ said in an emailed statement to the Texas Tribune that it believed its plan was entirely approvable.
Paulette Goree, 70, lives five miles from the power plant and has spent her entire life in Panola County.
Hope this means there is help on the way, Goree said of the settlement. I hope this will be something positive for our community and that changes are on the way.
Goree said that since the Martin Lake Generating Station opened in the late 1970s, she, her family and her neighbors have had respiratory problems. She said her sister and father died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which she says is the result of air pollution in the area. She said her dad smoked but her sister didn’t.
Gorée has an air monitor, which checks pollution levels outside. She said that usually twice a week during the summer, the monitor indicates the air quality is too poor for her to be outside safely.
Misti OQuinn, a senior field organizer for the Sierra Club, said residents near the power plant are experiencing the real effects of what comes out and are complaining of health issues ranging from asthma to cancer to low birth weight babies.
OQuinn said she spent time in the community and locals were concerned about pollution, but many also pointed to the power station as a major employer in the area.
OQuinn is optimistic that the settlement is a step toward improving air quality for these East Texas communities.
I won’t necessarily say I’m confident, I hope the EPA strictly enforces air quality standards, OQuinn said. My hope is that they do good by the residents.
Alejandra Martinez contributed to this story.
