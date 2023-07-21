Wall Street rally slumps after Tesla and Netflix fall





NEW YORK Declines in big tech-focused stocks put a damper on Wall Street’s torrid rally on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 30.85, or 0.7%, to 4,534.87, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the past eight days. The Nasdaq composite fell 294.71, or 2.1%, to 14,063.31, its worst loss in more than four months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier and rose 163.97 points, or 0.5%, to 35,225.18 as it puts less emphasis on tech stocks. Tesla fell 9.7% despite higher-than-expected spring profits and revenue. Analysts said investors could worry about the electric vehicle maker’s profitability after cutting prices. It also plans factory shutdowns this summer for upgrades. Netflix fell 8.4% despite also posting a higher than expected profit. One important metric, the average amount of revenue the company derives from paid memberships, declined in the quarter compared to the prior year. People also read… Tesla and Netflix are two of the first big tech-focused companies to report spring earnings. Big Tech stocks have rebounded strongly this year and have been the main reason for strong S&P 500 gains. Netflix is ​​still up 48% for the year so far, and Tesla has more than doubled. Nvidia fell 3.3%, although it remains 211.5% higher for the year so far.











Zions Bancorp. rose 10% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. He said customers had added $2 billion in deposits, or 3.2%, over the past three months. Truist Financial fell 7.1% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. It also said average deposits were down 2.1% from the start of this year, although its profit beat expectations. The biggest loss in the S&P 500 came from Discover Financial, which slipped 15.9%. Its results for the last quarter fell short of expectations, and it revealed it was working with regulators to resolve an accounting error dating back to 2007. It also said it was suspending buybacks of its shares while it conducts an internal review. Johnson & Johnson rose 6.1% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter and raising its full-year guidance. Its rally was the main reason the Dow rose for a ninth straight day. In the bond market, yields rose after a jobless claims report suggested the labor market remains remarkably strong. Inflation is down and many traders are hoping that the Federal Reserve’s planned interest rate hike next week will be the last in this cycle. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.85% from 3.75% on Wednesday night. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose from 4.77% to 4.85%. Inventories were higher in much of Europe and lower in much of Asia. 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio 7 Proven Strategies to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks and Boost Your Investment Portfolio







