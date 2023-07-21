Asian stocks are mixed as investors assess weakness in the tech sector





BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mixed on Friday in Asia after the latest rally on Wall Street failed, with steep declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-focused stocks.

Hong Kong, Seoul and Bangkok advanced while Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney fell. US futures rose slightly and oil prices also rose.

Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.8% after TSMC, the world’s biggest computer chip maker, said it expected sales to fall 10% this year as demand wanes. It also said it would not meet the 2024 target for starting production at a plant under construction in Arizona. TSMC shares fell 3.3%. Japan reported a rise in consumer inflation in June, from 3.2% to 3.3%, but mainly due to the increase in electricity tariffs. Price increases excluding energy and volatile food costs declined. This eases pressure on the central bank to adjust the ultra-loose monetary policy it has maintained in place for more than a decade to counter sluggish economic growth. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 32,304.25, while the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 7,313.90. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,167.75. India’s Sensex lost 1.1%. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,609.76 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to 19,066.73. Thailand’s SET rose 0.4%. On Thursday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow Jones, which has fewer tech stocks, gained 0.5%. A report on Thursday suggested the labor market remains remarkably strong. Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, an indication that the layoffs are not getting worse. The strength of the job market has helped US households continue to spend despite much higher interest rates intended to lower inflation, helping the economy to stay out of a long-heralded recession. Investors are wondering about an economy that may be too hot or too cold, with recessionary risks appearing to recede as hopes grow for a soft landing for the economy, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. So for now, however, investors are likely waiting for further evidence of soft-landing momentum to come into play, he said. Tesla fell 9.7% despite higher-than-expected spring profits and revenue. Analysts said investors may worry about its profitability after cutting prices for its electric vehicles. Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street, so its stock moves carry extra weight. Netflix fell 8.4% despite also posting a higher than expected profit. An important metric for the company, the average amount of revenue it derives from paid memberships, decreased in the quarter compared to the prior year. Big Tech stocks have rebounded strongly this year, helping push big S&P 500 gains. Netflix is ​​still up 48% for the year so far, and Tesla has more than doubled. Nvidia fell 3.3%, although it remains 211.5% higher for the year so far.





Across the rest of Wall Street, companies reported mixed results. Zions Bancorp. rose 10% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Truist Financial fell 7.1% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. Banks have come under intense scrutiny since three failed earlier this year, hurt by the heavy weight of high interest rates. The biggest loss in the S&P 500 came from Discover Financial, which slipped 15.9%. Its results for the last quarter fell short of expectations, and it revealed it was working with regulators to resolve an accounting error dating back to 2007 that misclassified some credit card accounts. It also said it was suspending buybacks of its shares while it conducts an internal review. Johnson & Johnson helped the Dow Jones rise 6.1% after reporting earnings and revenue that both beat expectations for the latest quarter. He also raised the forecast of financial results for the whole of the year. In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 81 cents to $76.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It took 36 cents to $75.65 on Thursday. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, rose 80 cents to $80.44 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 140.07 yen to 141.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.1127 from $1.1130.

