Dow Avoids Tech Wreckage to Maintain Winning Streak By Investing.com







© Reuters.

Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed higher on Thursday, capping its ninth straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since 2017 with a rise in Johnson and Johnson and IBM make up for the tech wreckage amid a massive sell-off from Tesla and Netflix. The rise of 0.47%, or 163 points, was down 2.1% and down 0.7%. Johnson & Johnson and IBM keep their Dow winning streak intact International Business Machines (NYSE:), a major component of the Dow, shrugged off tech weakness despite reports that earnings were below Wall Street estimates. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) rebounded 6% after the consumer products company raised its full-year profit forecast after a better-than-expected quarter, driven by an increase in its medical technology business. Tesla slips as new margin concerns overshadow second-quarter results Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) reported a second quarter that beat Wall Street estimates, but fears of falling margins were renewed after chief executive Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker would be prepared to cut prices again if economic conditions deteriorate. Still, Tesla’s quarterly results were a step in the “right direction,” Wedbush said, touting his optimism about the electric vehicle maker’s plans to license its comprehensive self-driving software to other automakers. “We see Tesla where Apple (NASDAQ:) was in the 2008/2009 timeframe as Cupertino was just beginning to monetize its services and golden ecosystem, with the street not seeing the larger golden vision at the time,” Wedbush said in a note as he raised his price target on the stock to $350 from $300. Netflix Leads the Pain in Tech Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) fell more than 8% as the streaming giant announced a second quarter, although it added more subscribers than expected in the quarter. The company’s slow rollout of paid sharing, which prohibits members from sharing their subscriptions with users outside their household, came as a “surprise for investors,” Oppenheimer said, and weighed on average revenue per subscription. But the slow rollout of paid sharing is likely to limit the impact on “premium subscribers around seasonal usage, content launch and the impact of the linear TV strike in September,” Oppenheimer added after raising his target on the stock to $515 from $500. The labor market remains tight unexpectedly fell from 9,000 to 228,000 in the week ending July 15, the lowest since May. Signs that labor markets remain tight, which threaten wage inflation, come just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision next week. is generally expected to proceed with a 0.25% rate hike on July 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-dow-sidesteps-tech-wreck-to-keep-winning-streak-alive-3130319 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos