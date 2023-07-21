Tehran Stock Exchange in trouble again after massive investor flight

The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has recently seen another massive outflow of capital, with its main index dropping below the critical two million mark earlier this week.

Closed at 1.95 million points on Monday after weeks of turbulence, the main index fell to levels seen in mid-March. Around Wednesday it went back up to just over 2 millionpoints.

But that seems to have given little reassurance either to small investors who have withdrawn much of their capital from TSE in recent weeks for fear of losing it all, or to large investment firms.

The pursuit of negative tremors has a key message [for investors]. It’s a signal that has accelerated the exodus of big investors and fueled mistrust in the market, the Donya-ye Eghtesad newspaper, which focuses on business and the economy, wrote on Tuesday.

Experts say there are several reasons for TSE’s problems these days, but the government’s decision earlier this week to raise the price of gas it sells to industries, which particularly affects hard currency earning petrochemical industries, was the main reason for capital outflow from TSE.

The few industries with export markets such as steel and petrochemicals account for the bulk of stock exchange trading.

According to Donya-ye Eghtesad, however, over the past few days the shares of most companies have fallen, whether their value is measured in hard currencies, such as exporters, or in rials, such as construction companies and automakers.

The massive stock market crash is intentional and the directed work of the government, US-based university professor Dr Mahsima Pooyafard, said in a tweet on Tuesday, arguing that the government of President Ebrahim Raisi has announced several economic decisions such as the increase of certain tariffs which strongly affect the profitability of the stock market and cause people to dump their stocks. The stock market crash, she said, would help the government solve some of its own cash flow problems.

The index has been in decline due to political uncertainties since May 7, a day dubbed TSE’s Black Monday, with a handful of small spikes when hopes of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal helped the index momentarily rise.

Since the United States imposed an economic sanction on Iran in 2018, the stock market has increased 24 times. Half of this astonishing rise is due to the fact that the Iranian currency fell 12 times during the same period and the market experienced stock price inflation.

This phenomenon, the 12-fold increase in the index in real terms, contradicts other economic indices and prices.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.0156%"/>

Business journalist Ehsan Soltani

Business journalist Ehsan Soltani in Tehranpointed outthat based on official statistics, since the first quarter of the Iranian calendar year beginning March 21, 2017, Iran’s GDP, family consumption and minimum wage have increased by 750, 550 and 470% (in rials), respectively.

But the value of TSE companies has increased by 2,450% and the dollar exchange rate by 1,270%, he wrote and argued that the massive increase in the value of TSE companies is not normal and has only been achieved through government manipulation.

Capital market analysts predict that funds withdrawn from the TSE by retail investors will flow into the parallel gold, real estate and foreign exchange markets. This will push up exchange rates and allow the government to sell its own petrodollars at a higher rate.

The government’s decision to sell its own assets through the TSE in early 2020, when the index was below 500,000 points, is often cited as an example of stock market manipulation.

Small investors have been encouraged by the government of President Hassan Rouhani to commit capital to the market amid the fall in the value of the rial. The index rose to 2 million points mid-year but quickly fell to 1.2 million, wipe out the savings of small investors.

At the time, extremist critics of Rouhanis alleged that the government intentionally lured people to invest in the stock market, mostly representing state-owned and parastatal companies, to remedy its huge budget deficit.