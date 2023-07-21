Wall Street Heads For Another Gaining Week As Stocks Drift – WAVY.com

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street drifted into mixed trade on Friday, keeping it on course for another winning week.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in morning trade and on pace for its eighth winning week in the past 10 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44 points, or 0.1%, to 35,269 as of 10:35 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged a day after falling to its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies gained 3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting better spring earnings and revenue than analysts had expected. The company, which seeks to dominate niche technology markets, also raised its financial forecast for the full year.

On the losing side of Wall Street, American Express fell 4.2%. It reported higher-than-expected earnings for the spring, but its revenue fell short of expectations.

Comerica swung from an early gain to a 2.6% loss after reporting higher spring earnings and revenue than analysts expected. He also reported a decline in customer deposits, although he said levels stabilized in the second half of the quarter. Deposits have come under scrutiny since several banks went bankrupt in March after customers suddenly withdrew their money.

The stock market has generally been in tears this year as the economy defied many recession forecasts. It is so far fueled by much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign.

The Fed is expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. But the hope is that it will be the last hike of the cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started last year at virtually zero.

To be sure, the S&P 500’s jump of more than 18% this year also has critics saying the rally has gone too far, too fast. The risk of recession remains as inflation and interest rates also remain high.

When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks after the central bank’s rate decision on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank economists say he is likely to point out that more evidence is needed to be confident that inflation will be brought under control.

Much of the market’s gains earlier this year were also due to a small handful of stocks, particularly those benefiting from Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia has more than tripled, for example.

The gains were so concentrated that the Nasdaq rebalanced its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday, to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.

Seven stocks in particular generated much of the gains for Wall Street, a group known as the Magnificent Seven: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. Their large gains mean they are collectively trading with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America.

That’s an expensive level relative to history, but other S&P 500 stocks are trading at a more reasonable level of 17 times earnings. Stock market gains have widened a bit recently, and Subramanian said in a BofA Global Research report that she expects that to continue.

In the bond market, Treasury bill yields remained relatively stable.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.83% from 3.86% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.85% from 4.84%.

In overseas markets, actions were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.8% after TSMC, the world’s largest computer chip maker, said it expects sales to fall 10% this year as demand wanes. It also said it would not meet the 2024 target for starting production at a plant under construction in Arizona.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.