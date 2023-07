How to reduce single-use plastic waste for Plastic Free July

Plastic Free July was launched in 2011 by the Plastic Free Foundation to work towards a shared vision of a plastic-free future. The theme of Plastic Free July 2023 is that small steps make a big difference. To mark the occasion, were promoting water fountains that can be found throughout the city, a simple way for everyone to help reduce single-use plastic waste. Water Fountains in Brighton & Hove Last year, we installed drinking water stations at several locations across the city to reduce our reliance on single-use plastic water bottles while providing residents and visitors with easy access to free, safe drinking water on the go. Water fountains and bottle filling points are located at the following locations: Lawns Hove

Hove Lagoon Skate Park

Churchill Square

the north gate of the royal pavilion Bottle filling points are also set up outside Hove Town Hall and outside Brighton Station. Each of the water outlets are sterilized daily, but please contact us if you find that they have been damaged or vandalized. Environmental impact of plastic The production of plastic and the burning of non-recyclable plastic produces harmful greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. If plastic production continues at current levels, these emissions are estimated to undermine efforts to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5°C. This means that it is crucial that we reduce plastic waste to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis. Work together Councilor Trevor Muten, Chair of the Transportation and Sustainability Committee, said: Unnecessary plastic waste is having a serious impact on our local environment. Single-use plastics affect our seas, parks and open spaces by polluting habitats, endangering wildlife and contributing to climate change. We need to work together as a city to minimize plastic waste. This includes council-led projects, such as our drinking water stations, as well as the efforts of businesses, communities and individuals. The UNESCO Biosphere of the Living Coast Drinking water stations are co-branded with The UNESCO Living Coast Biosphere, of which Brighton & Hove is at the heart. The Living Coast was designated a Biosphere Region by UNESCO in 2014. This recognizes the region’s outstanding natural environments, the South Downs, towns and coast and its ability to foster cross-sectoral cooperation for excellence in sustainable development. The Living Coast includes 7 UNESCO Biospheres in the UK and one of over 700 UNESCO Biospheres worldwide. Biospheres are places for learning about sustainable development, reconciling man and nature.

