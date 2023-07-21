RIL Q1 results: London Stock Exchange GDRs down 6% after Q1 report

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) released its first quarter results on Friday, reporting a 10.8% (year-on-year) drop in net profit, which fell to 16,011 of 17,955 crores in the corresponding period last year. Following the announcement of first quarter results, RIL’s global certificates of deposit (GDRs) fell more than 6% on the London Stock Exchange.

According to the exchange’s website, Reliance Industries’ GDR was trading at $62.30, down 6.46%. The stock move on the London Stock Exchange was similar to the BSE as RIL shares were sold on Friday and closed at 2,536.20, down 2.57% as Street estimates expected net profit to fall.

During the April to June quarter of the current fiscal year, total revenue generated from operations amounted to 231,132 crores, posting a 4.6% decline from the revenue of 242,529 crores recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Moderate growth in O2C activity

The decline in consolidated revenue and net profit can be attributed to the moderate growth in the oil-chemicals (O2C) business, which was mainly influenced by the current weakness in global crude oil prices.

Specifically, the diversified conglomerate’s O2C division experienced a significant 17.7% decline in revenue, amounting to 1,33,031 crore in the quarter under review, in contrast to the turnover of 1,61,715 crore made in the same quarter last year.

Reliance’s strong operational and financial performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of our diverse portfolio of businesses that are meeting demand in the industrial and consumer segments,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, President and CEO of Reliance Industries.

“The process of spinning off the financial services business Jio Financial Services Limited is on track with key approvals in place. I strongly believe that Jio Financial Services is uniquely positioned to drive financial inclusion in India,” Ambani said.

Updated: July 21, 2023, 9:48 PM IST