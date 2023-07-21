Stock market today: live updates





Traders on the floor of the NYSE on June 29, 2023. Source: NYSE Stocks were mixed on Friday as traders assessed the latest corporate earnings results, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its winning streak to 10 sessions. The 30 shares Dow climbed 2.51 points, or 0.01%, to close at 35,227.69. THE S&P500 added 0.03% to end at 4,536.34, while Nasdaq Compound fell 0.22% to end the session at 14,032.81. The Dow narrowly clinched its tenth consecutive day of gains, a feat not seen for the index since August 2017. Trading was volatile on Friday as portfolio managers recalibrated their funds to account for a Nasdaq-100 rebalancing taking effect Monday. A large volume of stock indices and options also expire on Friday. Traders still eyed more corporate earnings after a busy week of quarterly results. transport giant CSX fell 3.7% due to disappointing results. American Express meanwhile, fell 3.8%. Corporate earnings have been mixed so far. According to FactSet data, 75% of S&P 500 companies have already reported exceeding analysts’ expectations. However, that beat rate is below a three-year average of 80%, according to The Earnings Scout. Wall Street is coming out of an uneven session. THE S&P500 And Nasdaq Compound lost about 0.7% and 2%, respectively. THE Dow was the outlier of the three, adding almost 164 points, or about 0.5%. “…overall, early second-quarter results look good enough for stock markets to move higher for now,” Barclays analyst Emmanuel Cau wrote in a Friday note. “Next week will be more indicative of broader earnings momentum, with around 50% market cap reporting.” The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are poised to end the week up around 2.3% and 1%, respectively. The Nasdaq is up 0.4% since the start of the week.

