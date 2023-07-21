L-Day: UK UTPR and other amendments to UK Pillar Tw





As noted above, the bill also included other changes aimed at keeping UK law in line with the GloBE rules, including rules relating to partnerships, flow-through entities, etc. The most important of these is the proposed introduction of a safe harbor election of intangible constituent entities with the aim of simplifying the application of the rules. Generally, this choice can be made on an entity-by-entity basis and may apply when an entity is not included in the consolidated financial statements due to its size or materiality. When a valid choice is made, it uses Country-by-Country Report (CbCR) data so that the Adjusted Profits and Covered Tax Balance of insignificant members do not need to be calculated separately. In particular, the adjusted profits of the entity are equal to the income of that member (instead of applying the various adjustments to the underlying profits) and the tax covered for that entity is considered to be the income tax owed by that member. As with transitional safe harbors, revenue and income tax data must be taken from qualifying financial statements. Financial statements will qualify if they are: (a) prepared in accordance with the CbCR guidelines of the applicable jurisdiction; and (b) deemed immaterial by the group’s external auditor. If revenues exceed €50 million, they must be established in accordance with an acceptable or authorized financial accounting standard. The election must be made for the first accounting period in which Pillar 2 rules apply to that member and can be revoked at any time (although it cannot be redone once revoked). This is a welcome amendment that should help simplify the compliance and data collection process. However, care should be taken to assess whether the use of revenue instead of profit will negatively impact the TER of a particular jurisdiction, although on the basis that it only concerns small entities it may not have too negative an impact overall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kpmg.com/uk/en/home/insights/2023/07/tmd-l-day-uk-utpr-and-other-amendments-to-the-uk-pillar-two-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos