5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday July 21
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, July 20, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. On a new cloud
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the ninth straight day on Thursday, its longest winning streak since September 2017. The index added 0.47% during the session and hit its highest level in 15 months. These gains were largely due to higher-than-expected profits from the drugmaker and the Dow component. Johnson & Johnson. Disappointing results updates from netflix And You’re herehowever, dragged the broader market down, with the S&P500 down 0.68% and heavy tech Nasdaq Compound decrease of 2.05%. Follow live market updates as the Dow tries to seal a 10th straight day of gains.
2. Shortage of supply
A for sale sign seen in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fort Worth Star Telegram | Getty Images
Sales of existing homes fell 3.3% in June from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors, marking another difficult month for the housing market. Compared to June 2022, used home sales are down 18.9%, the slowest pace of June sales since 2009. The squeeze comes down to a shortage of supply. At the end of the month, there were just 1.08 million homes for sale, down 13.6% from June of last year. Or, as Lawrence Yun, chief economist for realtors, puts it, “there just aren’t enough houses for sale.”
3. AI Commitments
Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Seven major artificial intelligence companies have agreed on a set of voluntary commitments, facilitated by the Biden administration, addressing public access to technology, security and transparency in development. Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI all signed on ahead of a meeting at the White House on Friday. It comes as more businesses and more of the general public are cramming into AI, even as some are sounding the alarm about safeguards. Congress is considering rules around AI, but implementing the standards could take months or even years as lawmakers struggle to get to grips with how the technology works and the risks.
4. Cargo weight decreases
An American Airlines 777 is loaded with cargo at Philadelphia International Airport.
Leslie Josephs/CNBC
Cargo revenue for major airlines is down sharply year-over-year, with Delta, United and American each reporting a decline of about 40% in the business unit in the second quarter. But don’t stress, this is good news. As CNBC’s Leslie Josephs explains, about half of the world’s air cargo flies on passenger planes. When Covid-19 restrictions crippled travel, they drastically reduced cargo capacity and increased shipping costs accordingly. Now, with travel resuming and demand for air freight falling, those rates have fallen, as have freight revenues from major carriers. What does it say? What goes up must come down?
5. Slow Counteroffensive
Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th Territorial Defense Battalion fire at Russian positions with an S60 anti-aircraft gun placed on a truck, outside Bakhmut, Ukraine, June 19, 2023.
Wojciech Grzedzinski | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Defense experts warn that Ukraine’s counterattack on Russia is take longer than expected and say that his window might close. kyiv launched its counteroffensive in June after months of planning. Meanwhile, Moscow was building up its forces along a frontline border stretching 900 kilometers or 559 miles. Ukraine only has a few summer months left to penetrate this front line before the clock turns. “It will have to be a tough fight of attrition after the next two or three months,” said Konrad Muzyka, military intelligence specialist and president of Rochan Consulting. “The Ukrainians will just have to move forward and keep hitting the Russian rear hoping that the Russian ability to sustain forces in the north will be degraded enough to allow the tempo of ground attacks from the Ukrainian side to pick up,” he added. “How successful that will be, I don’t know.” Follow live war updates.
CNBC’s Brian Evans, Hakyung Kim, Diana Olick, Lauren Feiner, Leslie Josephs and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
