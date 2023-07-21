Portuguese students learn about the US stock market

For a few days in June, the University of Delawares Purnell Hall saw a sudden increase in conversations in Portuguese.

The building, which houses lecture halls and training facilities for UD students Alfred Lerner College of Commerce and Economics, welcomed around thirty students in a master’s degree in finance from the University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE), who came to learn about stock trading and get a taste of the American financial system. Much of the learning took place in the Geltzeiler shopping center, which is configured to provide an experience similar to that of Wall Street trading rooms, with real-time stock feeds, desktops, and access to the Bloomberg trading terminal.

The program, which has been running on and off since around 2011, has its roots in cultural exchange. Paul Lauxprofessor of finance and senior researcher JP Morgan Chase at Lerner College, has been a visiting professor at ISCTE at various times, beginning in the early 2000s under a Fulbright scholarship. These connections ultimately helped lead to the partnership.

During their trip, the students heard from Lerner professors about the US financial system, studied the Bloomberg terminal, and participated in trading simulations. They also visited regional cities like Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and of course New York, where they got to see the NASDAQ stock exchange and Bloomberg headquarters, as well as landmarks like Times Square. The students also had the chance to attend a Wilmington Blue Rocks game this year.

It’s a chance to benefit and inspire a group of enthusiastic and intelligent students, Laux noted, while enhancing UD’s reputation in Europe at the same time.

Laux is one of the professors, along with the professor of finance Richard Jakotowiczassociate professor of finance Matt Fleckensteinand outgoing dean Bruce Weber.

Bruce Weber has supported this program since his first day here, Laux said.

While Lisbon has a Euronext Stock Exchange, it is not the international market hub of New York, and the corporate culture is different. The country’s economy is more bank-centric, Laux said.

When it comes to exchanges, the best of the best is there, said ISCTE student Juan Urdaneta.

His trip here was diverted from Colombia to Portugal to study, and from there to the United States with this group. He’s worked as a teacher before, he said, so it was helpful to see how an American classroom works. But the best part is how the professors here link theory to practice, he said. They really make the effort to tie the ends together. I think that’s where the real value is.

The energy and dynamism of the U.S. market inspires students to realize what they can do, Laux said. The things they learn here really launch them into their careers.

ISCTE student Joana Espinheira said: I think this is a great opportunity for us to learn a bit more. And especially Bloomberg (system), because we never use Bloomberg in our university. So it was a really different platform.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, June 21, the students each received a certificate acknowledging their work with Lerners faculty over the previous days. The following day, they scheduled an early morning departure for New York to conclude the trip.

Diego Rolo, a student at ISCTE, said he graduated in IT finance. A presentation on machine learning was therefore particularly useful. He was also excited to visit Bloomberg and Nasdaq headquarters to see what it’s like in real life. Because today everything passes (via) the computer.

This program with UD is important in helping students combine theory and practical application, said Antonio Miguel, the head of the group’s faculty and associate professor of finance at ISCTE. It is also important for them to see how a university works in the United States.

Miguel said he has access to Bloomberg in Portugal, but in a more limited way than UD is able to offer. Miguel also mentioned outings like the day trip for an event in CFA Society Philadelphia What great experiences.

We were really pleased, said Laux with how this year’s event went, praising the Lerner professors for their efforts. We really present a well-designed program to add to what students are learning at home.