Stock market today: Wall Street closes another winning week with barely a move

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street closed another winning week with a quiet Friday as stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before.

The S&P 500 edged up 1.47, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34 to cap its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69, its 10th straight gain. The Nasdaq composite slid 30.50, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81 a day after falling to its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies rose 3.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting better spring earnings and revenue than analysts had expected. The company, which seeks to dominate niche technology markets, also raised its financial forecast for the full year.

The earnings season is accelerating and a majority of companies are reporting better than expected results. They are, however, doing it a little less than usual, according to FactSet.

On the losing side of Wall Street, American Express fell 3.9%. It reported higher-than-expected earnings for the spring, but its revenue fell short of expectations.

Comerica fell from an initial gain to a loss of 4.1% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. The regional bank also reported a decline in average customer deposits, although it said levels stabilized in the second half of the quarter. Deposits have come under scrutiny since several banks went bankrupt in March after customers suddenly withdrew their money.

The stock market has generally been in tears this year as the economy defied recession forecasts. It is so far fueled by much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign.

The Fed is expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. But the hope is that it will be the last hike of the cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started last year at virtually zero.

To be sure, the 18.1% jump in the S&P 500 this year also has critics saying the rally has gone too far, too fast. The risk of recession remains as inflation and interest rates remain high.

When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks after the central bank’s rate decision on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank economists say he is likely to point out that more evidence is needed to be confident that inflation will be brought under control.

Besides the Fed meeting, next week will also feature earnings reports from three of the Magnificent Seven companies behind the majority of the S&P 500’s gains this year. Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report earnings, and expectations are high after they’ve all soared more than 35% so far this year.

Another of the seven, Tesla, fell sharply on Thursday despite higher-than-expected profits and revenue on fears of future growth. This helped drag the S&P 500 to a loss and the Nasdaq composite to a 2.1% decline.

Major stocks have become so important and their movements have become so influential in the market that the Nasdaq is rebalancing its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday, to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.

The seven stocks, which also include Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, collectively trade with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America.

That’s an expensive level relative to history, but other S&P 500 stocks are trading at a more reasonable level of 17 times earnings. Stock market gains have widened a bit recently, and Subramanian said in a BofA Global Research report that she expects that to continue.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.83% from 3.86% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.85% from 4.84%.

In overseas markets, actions were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.8% after TSMC, the world’s largest computer chip maker, said it expects sales to fall 10% this year as demand wanes. It also said it would not meet the 2024 target for starting production at a plant under construction in Arizona.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.