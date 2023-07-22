Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,547.51, up 110.64): Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 60 cents, or 0.46%, to $131.03 on 10.3 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 18 cents, or 0.70%, to $25.80 on 7.5 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Up 51 cents, or 0.60%, to $86.24 on 7.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 1.57%, to $38.95 on 7.0 million shares. Bank of Montreal. (TSX: BMO). Finance. Down 26 cents, or 0.21%, to $123.39 on 6.4 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 0.67%, to $49.43 on 6.0 million shares. Companies in the news: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Health care. Down one cent, or 1.47%, to 67 cents. The chief executive of Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw his annual compensation soar about 38% to $6.7 million in the company’s last fiscal year as its shares fell dramatically and it slashed costs. Financial records from the Edmonton-based cannabis company show Miguel Martin earned a base salary of about $590,500 and about $3.8 million in stock-based options and nearly $1.1 million in option-based awards. Rounding out his earnings were approximately $815,000 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $416,000 in other compensation. Martin’s pay increase came as Aurora’s share price fell 52% in its 2023 fiscal year, which spanned three quarters because the company changed its fiscal year-end. Uni-Select Inc. (TSX:UNS). Vehicles. Down four cents, or 0.09%, at $47.05. Britain’s competition regulator has raised concerns about LKQ Corp’s deal. to buy the Canadian company Uni-Select Inc. and examines a plan proposed by the companies to solve its problems. The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found the merger could reduce competition in the supply of car parts, as well as garage equipment, to independent garages and workshops in 145 local areas and the supply of car parts to national and multi-regional customers. He said he would now consider a proposal put forward by LKQ and Uni-Select, which the companies said could address the regulator’s concerns, before deciding on the next step. US company LKQ announced an agreement in February to buy Quebec company Uni-Select in a deal worth around $2.8 billion. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 21, 2023. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mountainviewtoday.ca/national-business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-7310077 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos