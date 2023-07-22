The stock market closes another winning week with barely a move

Wall Street closed another winning week with a quiet Friday as stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before.

The Standard & Poors 500 index edged up 1.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34 to cap its eighth gaining week in the past 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69, its 10th consecutive gain. The Nasdaq composite slipped 30.50 points, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81 a day after posting its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies rose 3.7%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500, after posting better earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts had expected. The company, which seeks to dominate niche technology markets, also raised its financial forecast for the full year.

The earnings season is accelerating and a majority of companies are reporting better than expected results. They are, however, doing it a little less than usual, according to FactSet.

On the losing side of Wall Street, American Express fell 3.9%. It reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the spring, but its revenue fell short of expectations.

Comerica fell from an initial gain to a loss of 4.1% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. The regional bank also reported a decline in average customer deposits, although it said levels stabilized in the second half of the quarter. Deposits have come under scrutiny since several banks went bankrupt in March after customers suddenly withdrew their money.

The stock market has generally been in tears this year as the economy defied recession forecasts. So far, it has fueled much higher interest rates intended to drive down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign.

The Fed is expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. But the hope is that it will be the last hike of the cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started last year at virtually zero.

To be sure, the 18.1% jump in the S&P 500 this year also has critics saying the rally has gone too far, too fast. The risk of recession remains as inflation and interest rates remain high.

When Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell speaks after the central banks’ rate decision on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank economists say, he will likely stress that more evidence is needed to be confident that inflation will be brought under control.

In addition to the Fed meeting, next week will also feature earnings reports from three of the Magnificent Seven companies responsible for the majority of the S&P 500 gains this year. Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report earnings, and expectations are high after their shares have all soared more than 35% so far this year.

Another of the seven, Tesla, saw its stock tumble on Thursday despite higher-than-expected profits and revenue on fears of future growth. Its shares slid another 1.1% on Friday.

Major stocks have become so important and their movements have become so influential in the market that the Nasdaq rebalances its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday to lessen the effect of certain stocks on the overall index.

The seven stocks, which also include Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, collectively trade with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, said Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America.

It’s an expensive level, but other stocks in the S&P 500 are trading at a more reasonable price of 17 times earnings. Equity market gains have widened a bit recently, and Subramanian said in a BofA Global Research report that she expects that to continue.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.83% from 3.86% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.85% from 4.84%.

In overseas markets, actions were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Taiwans Taiex fell 0.8% after TSMC, the world’s biggest computer chip maker, said it expected sales to fall 10% this year as demand wanes. It also said it would not meet the 2024 target for starting production at a plant under construction in Arizona.

AP writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.