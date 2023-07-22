Stock volume on Friday is high due to index redesign and option expirations

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, July 12, 2023.

Two structural changes for Wall Street on Friday could cause stock market volatility to spike on the last trading day of the week.

A notable event is the expiration of thousands of options contracts on stocks, indices and exchange-traded funds. While trading volumes were light in July, options exposure is still strong compared to previous summers, according to Goldman Sachs.

“We estimate that this Friday will be the largest July options expiration on record, due to continued growth in index and ETF options volumes. We estimate that more than $2.3 trillion in notional options exposure will expire this Friday, including $500 billion in unique equity options notional,” John Marshall, head of derivatives research at Goldman, said in a note to clients on Thursday.

With options set to expire, trading volumes typically increase as investors either execute the contracts to collect their profits or roll them over to the next month.

The other major change is a special rebalancing of the Nasdaq 100 Index which takes effect at the start of trading on Monday.

A rally in the biggest Big Tech stocks this year, such as Microsoft And Nvidia , has raised concerns that the stock market is too focused on a handful of names. The rebalancing of the Nasdaq 100 will dilute the impact of the largest stocks in the index.

Although the Nasdaq has not made the changes public, a note from Goldman Sachs earlier this week said that Nvidia and Microsoft would see the biggest change in lower weightings, while Broadcom would get the biggest boost.

The changes could force index funds and other investment products indexed to the Nasdaq 100 to adjust their holdings. THE Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, manages over $200 billion in assets.

CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.