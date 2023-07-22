From the importance of social scholarship to the gender pay gap in sport, here are our most-read stories of the week

1) Small steps of the social stock market What if you could donate/invest to directly impact social change with the ease of investing in the stock market? This idea behind a social stock market (SSE) makes it a powerful concept. With SSE, interested investors can use financial markets to move capital towards social impact. In India, it could bridge the trust and credibility gap between the social sector and individuals and businesses with ways to make a difference. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the establishment of SSE in her budget speech in 2019. Four years later, India’s SSE is reportedly aiming to list its first nonprofits in August. Curious how SSE will work? What are the benefits? What are the challenges? Continue reading.2) Edtech and common sense playbook “We always had an idea of ​​who we were and what we were doing,” says Jairaj Bhattacharya, co-founder of edtech platform ConveGenius. He explained why he and his co-founder failed to raise funds as VCs emptied their coffers for the edtech sector in 2021. VCs invested a record $4.1 billion in funding that year. Observing the recent turmoil facing the industry where giants like Byju are struggling, even a casual viewer would ask what happened to the common sense of asking for money when there is a need, not greed. This grounded sense of who they are has become a beacon for fledgling founders navigating the post-pandemic edtech storm. ConveGenius is reportedly on course to cross the Rs100 crore revenue mark in FY24. Here is a deconstruction of the two unconventional entrepreneurs. Learn more3) The dawn of “India over China” For more than three decades, investment managers in India have faced unfounded skepticism as foreign investors choose China over India to make major investments. The underperformance of Chinese equities has never deterred them from believing that “one day the dragon will rise to the occasion”. A concrete example: since its creation in October 1995, the MSCI China index has produced no return for investors. In contrast, the MSCI India Index returned a whopping 2,000% and the MSCI Emerging Market Index rose over 160%. Did they need a pandemic to shatter that belief and look to other emerging markets like India to park their investments? Because Bloomberg data now shows that US ETFs favored Indian stocks the most among their emerging market peers and invested $637.5 million between July 10 and July 14. Is this the dawn of a new era? Continue reading

Discover

1) Defy the odds Continuing the thread of Social Scholarship and the impact it has, we recommend listening to Durreen Shahnaz in the latest episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India. In his book, The defiant optimist, Shahnaz, the first Bangladeshi woman to work on Wall Street, provides insight into her life and her efforts to make financial markets fairer and more inclusive. The founder of the Impact Investment Exchange in Singapore believes that economic systems that enrich the few can be transformed for the good of the many. In this free-wheeling conversation, Shahnaz also talks about building an ecosystem to measure and prioritize social impact, whether India is ready to launch a social stock exchange, and why women’s rules for success are different and often more difficult than men’s. listen now2) Demerge to dethrone? Reliance Industries has listed Jio Financial Services (JFSL) separately on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Each shareholder of Reliance Industries will be eligible for shares of Jio Financial at a ratio of 1:1. JFSL is valued at Rs261.85 per share after the special pre-opening session on Thursday. The appointment of banking pioneers KV Kamath and Hitesh Sethia (both ex-ICICI) to lead the company suggests that it will be a purely financial company, lending, investing and providing other financial services. A challenge for the other behemoths of the NBFC in India? Time will tell us. But for now, in the latest episode of the ToThePoint podcast, we explain how the split could unlock value for investors. listen now3) What women are paid in sport The team that wins the FIFA Women’s World Cup which kicked off on Thursday will take home $150 million in prize money, a 300% increase from the previous edition. But the number would still be only a third of the $440 million that Men’s World Cup winners Argentina took home from last year’s Qatar edition. Pay disparity is a persistent problem between generations and most professional sports, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently took a historic step by announcing equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at ICC events. In this edition of Forbes India Lets Talk About, we look back at some of the battles women have fought on this front, the victories they have won and why there are miles to go before sleeping. look here4) BFSI ransomware woes On July 4, the Clop ransomware group released sensitive Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance data on the dark web. In April, another group of hackers posted a sample database on a Russian hacker forum containing sensitive information about IDFC First Bank employees. Again, earlier in July, a similar data breach came to light when the data of over 12,000 SBI employees was leaked on Telegram channels. The data included personal information of employees, such as their SBI passbooks, names, addresses, telephone numbers, Aadhar cards and PAN numbers. It’s not just the banks. On July 11, customer data from Turtlemint, India’s first online and offline personalized insurance platform, was leaked onto the dark web. Indian BFSI companies frequently fall prey to cyberattacks. And here’s why they need to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure. Learn more