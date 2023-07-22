Wall Street closes another winning week with barely a move





NEW YORK Wall Street closed another winning week with a quiet Friday as stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before. The S&P 500 edged up 1.47, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34 to cap its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69. The Nasdaq composite slid 30.50, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81 a day after falling to its worst loss in more than four months. The earnings season is accelerating and most companies are posting better results than expected. Roper Technologies rose 3.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting better spring earnings and revenue than analysts had expected. The company also raised its financial forecast for the year. American Express fell 3.9%. It reported stronger-than-expected profits, but its revenue fell short of forecasts. People also read… Comerica lost 4.1% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. The regional bank also reported a decline in average customer deposits, although it said levels have stabilized. Deposits have been under scrutiny since several banks went bankrupt in March after customers withdrew their money.











In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans, fell to 3.83% from 3.86% Thursday night. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve expectations, fell from 4.84% to 4.85%. The Fed is expected to raise its key interest rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001, but the hope is that it will be the last hike of the cycle as inflation has cooled. To be sure, the 18.1% jump in the S&P 500 this year also has critics saying the rally has gone too far, too fast. The risk of recession remains as inflation and interest rates remain high. Next week will also feature earnings reports from three of the “Magnificent Seven” companies responsible for the majority of S&P 500 gains this year: Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. Expectations are high after they have all climbed more than 35% so far this year. Major stocks have become so important and their movements so influential that the Nasdaq is rebalancing its Nasdaq 100 index before trading begins on Monday, to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index. Stocks were mixed across Europe and Asia. Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.8% after TSMC, the world’s largest computer chip maker, said it expects sales to fall 10% this year as demand wanes. It also said it would not meet the 2024 target for starting production at a plant in its building in Arizona. The lasting impact of the COVID era on retirement savings The lasting impact of the COVID era on retirement savings







