india vs global peers: the decoupling of the indian stock market has begun. 3 reasons why it will last





FY24 started with a bang with the MSCI India up 13%, while the MSCI World index was up just 4% and the MSCI EM down 1%. India is the second best performing market since April 2023, behind the Japanese Nikkei which is up 15%, tipping the NASDAQ which is up 12%. (Source: Bloomberg) India’s strong economic growth and earnings, coupled with a possible recession in the US, are the two main reasons for India’s outperformance and we expect this outperformance to continue for 3 reasons. 1. US 2-year and 10-year rates are close to the forward peak, with 2-year at 4.9% and 10-year at 4.0%. This difference widened from 50bps a month ago to ~90-100bps. The raising of the debt ceiling has not softened it either. We also expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the July 25-26 FOMC meeting. The United States has tightened liquidity (QT) by almost $500 billion since the start of the year to $21.1 trillion and its debt at nearly $32 trillion is at an all-time high. This means a higher possibility of a recession and the US being forced to further slow the economy by raising rates. On the other hand, India is in normal contango at 7.07% and 7.16%, respectively, with a positive yield of 10 bps. India’s positive performance relative to the negative performance in the US suggests a possible recession in the US versus stable economic growth in India, especially on the home front. (Source: Bloomberg) 2. The rupee-dollar movement has held investors back, depreciating 4-5% each year for the past two decades. The country’s foreign exchange reserves have moved closer to highs of $595 billion, and with crude and coal prices falling, we could see even higher reserves of up to $650 billion over the next 12 months. This should lead to the strengthening of the rupee. The CAD which peaked at -3.7% in the September 2022 quarter has already tightened to -0.2% in Q4F2023. (Source: Bloomberg) 3. Earnings growth trajectory India Inc has seen strong earnings growth, especially after Q2F2023, where we saw EBITDA margin improvement of nearly 250bps and average PAT growth of 25% QoQ each quarter (not including financials which had seen higher growth due to reduced provisions). We expect this high growth trend to continue and India Inc is expected to grow by around 15% in F2024 (not including higher OMC earnings) helped by domestically oriented sectors. The first quarter of 2024 itself should see revenue growth of around 10%, but improving margins should lead to double earnings growth of around 25%. The energy sector, due to the losses in the first half of 2023 and the freeze in gasoline and diesel prices, is expected to record extraordinary profits, which, if we include the profits of India Inc., could more than double the growth rate of the F1Q 2024 PAT. (Source: JM Financial Research) Indian equity markets have historically shown signs of decoupling from bearish US markets during any global crisis, India reacts more negatively initially, likely due to its historical budget deficit, and its post-global recovery has always been very strong. We only underperformed when there were India-specific issues. During the GFC in 2008, when US markets fell 38%, Indian markets fell 52%. However, the post recovery i.e. 2009-10 was much faster with the Indian market outpacing the US markets by 67%. Even during COVID, in the first three months of 2020, India was down 29% vs. 20% in the US, and it looked like Indian markets would continue to decline, however, India has more than doubled since COVID lows. (Source: Bloomberg) The recovery phase from both GFC and COVID, India has gone from strength to strength, outpacing the world. Apart from India’s economic strength currently compared to the rest of the world, India’s MF AUM stock market has also flourished, reaching over 30 trillion rupees (US$365 billion), 3x in 5 years and 15x in 10 years. Over the past 12 months, retail inflows into India from SIP have reached an impressive US$20 billion, reducing the country’s reliance on global inflows. (Source: AMFI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/indian-stock-market-decoupling-has-begun-3-reasons-why-it-will-last/articleshow/102036175.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos