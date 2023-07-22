Business
NC A&T Welcomes Four New Members to the Board of Directors
EAST GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2023) – At its annual retreat on Friday, July 21, the Board of Trustees of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (BOT) welcomed four new members. Jasmine Amaniampong, Gina Loften, Gregg Lowe and Jini Thornton accepted the oath of office given by Trustee Judge Paul Jones. According to the board’s bylaws, the four new members will serve a one-year and four-year term, respectively.
A senior economics student and Cheatham-White Fellow at NC A&T, Amanampong is President of the Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2023-24 academic year and, therefore, an ex-officio member of the BOT. She plans to use the knowledge from her degree to impact nonprofit organizations and the education system through public policy. Across campus, she has been involved with several organizations, including the African Coalition of Aggies and the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement. In the coming school year, she hopes to unite the A&T community through her role as President of the SGA.
Loften is a Fortune 100 board member and recently retired as Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft US. She has demonstrated expertise in mergers and acquisitions by identifying and integrating software and consulting companies, building portfolios of new products, services and revenue streams. Loften has held senior executive positions in research, development, sales and consulting at IBM and Microsoft. His roles have been characterized by growing responsibility, scope and range of emerging businesses.
Loften is an independent director on the boards of public companies NASDAQ:TTEC and NASDAQ:TWKS (Thoughtworks). In addition, she is a member of the board of directors of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association – Fortune 100 Financial Services company. She is also a board member of Foursquare and Modernizing Medicine. Active in the community, she is known for her leadership and passion for STEM education and for advising business leaders on growth. A sought-after speaker, she has published on topics including leadership, artificial intelligence, cloud, cybersecurity, mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the years, she has received many accolades and awards, including being recognized by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper for her career as a STEM leader. An A&T alumnus, Loften earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Lowe is President and CEO of Wolfspeed, Inc. Prior to this role, he served as President and CEO of Freescale Semiconductor, a $5 billion global company with products for the automotive, industrial, consumer and communications markets. During his tenure, Lowe led a significant and successful merger creating an industry leader in high-performance mixed-signal semiconductors, with combined revenue of over $10 billion. His career also includes 28 years at Texas Instruments as senior vice president and analog business leader.
He has held numerous board positions at organizations such as Silicon Labs, the Semiconductor Industry Association, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he serves as Chairman of the Board.
Lowe holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and completed the Executive Program at Stanford University. He is the recipient of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Career Achievement Award, which honors his achievements in the semiconductor industry as well as his community service.
Thornton is founder and CEO of Envision Business Management Group, which provides a full range of accounting and financial management services for clients exclusively in the entertainment industry. Its prominent clientele includes artists, producers, songwriters, actors, record labels and talent management companies. She has been Radio One’s go-to financial expert for over 20 years. Thornton is the financial expert on the national Rickey Smiley Morning Show and Willie Moore, Jr. Show. She is also the founder of Thank Me Later, an online financial education platform, specifically focused on helping black women get their finances under control. She sits on the boards of numerous educational and nonprofit organizations, including the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics at A&T.
Thornton earned an MS in Taxation from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a BS in Accounting from A&T.
This year, the university is honoring the completion of BOT term assignments for former members Timothy King, John Bluford, Venessa Harrison and Ezana Tamrat.
The BOT is made up of 13 people chosen as follows: eight elected by the UNC Board of Governors, four appointed by the NC General Assembly and one ex officio.
The duties of the BOT are to promote the proper development of the university with the functions prescribed to it, helping it to serve the people of the state in a way that will complement the activities of other institutions and enable it to function at a high level of excellence in all fields of activity. The board serves as an advisor to both the UNC Board of Governors on university matters and the Chancellor on university management and development.
