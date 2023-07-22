Business
British American Tobacco – Ally and creation of an inclusive culture
To mark National Inclusion Week in the UK, we caught up with Eka Gvimradze, founding board member and proud ally of B United – BAT’s LGBT+ employee network.
September 26 to October 2 marks National Inclusion Week in the UK – a week dedicated to “celebrating inclusion and creating inclusive workplaces”.
At BAT, our Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) strategy is well established and aims to ensure that our employees can thrive regardless of gender, ethnicity, culture, gender identity, sexual orientation or other differences.
To mark National Inclusion Week, we caught up with Eka Gvimradze, founding board member and proud ally of B United – BAT’s LGBT+ employee network.
Eka, Head of Talent, Organizational Effectiveness and Inclusion at BAT, tells us why the LGBT+ alliance is so important and what it means to her.
Hi Eca. What motivated you to become a board member of our LGBT+ employee resource group B United?
I was a newly appointed Global Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the time, so it was very important to me to make sure D&I was at the forefront of the BAT agenda. I was very lucky to be surrounded by amazing people who included me in the B United roster and trusted me to support them as an ally.
How would you describe being an ally?
Being an ally means understanding the challenges that LGBT+ people may face in society and in the workplace. Passive acceptance of the LGBT+ community (saying, for example, “I don’t have a problem with gay people”) is very different from being an active ally supporting LGBT+ inclusion. The role of allies is to actively promote a just and more inclusive culture where everyone is comfortable being themselves and fulfilling their potential.
Why is it so important to be an LGBT+ ally?
For me, this question is the same as “Why is it important to support equal opportunities?” Especially as a global organization, having access to a network of people all over the world gives us the opportunity to not only support people in countries where there are a lot of allies, but also in countries where there are still stigmas and legal implications for being LGBT+.
How does your alliance fit into your regular work?
It’s a great fit! I appreciate the trust my colleagues place in me to be an ally. It means I can represent their rights and that’s a huge responsibility. I’ve had instances of people reaching out to me for advice on how to come out at work and what it would mean for their careers. At the same time, line managers asked for advice on how to support their employees who had only recently been out for work. Being able to help at least one person makes all the work I do worth it.
Tell us about B United
Pride parades and face-to-face events were fortunately able to take place again this year. So being able to fly the B United flag again at London Pride was a big moment for us. B United continued to support LGBT+ employees by working with the company, its functions and its suppliers to improve policies, facilities and training materials. We continue to increase the visibility of the BAT LGBT+ community by working with the company to light up the Globe House in Pride colors each year and enlisting their support to organize and participate in panel events. It’s things like this that make BAT such a great and inclusive place to work!
-
BAT will host its own Inclusion Week for our employees around the world in October, which will include a host of digital events and the launch of an ally guide for employees.

