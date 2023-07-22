British American Tobacco – Human Rights and Modern Slavery

We must protect human rights and have a positive social impact in the communities in which we operate.

In building A Better Tomorrow™, we respect the human rights of people across our own operations and our wider supply chain.

Our business and supply chain span multiple industries with significant human rights considerations, including agriculture, electronics and manufacturing. The global impacts of COVID-19 mean that human rights issues now require even sharper attention. Whatever the product or process, our principles remain the same. We strive to promote, defend and respect the human rights of data subjects.

We have a long-standing commitment to respecting fundamental human rights, as affirmed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This commitment includes respecting the rights of our employees, the people we work with and the communities in which we operate, through our supply chains and business operations.

The protection of human rights is a clear priority in our group sustainability program to achieve positive social impact. Our program also focuses on other important environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics that relate to human rights, including climate change, farmer livelihoods, health and safety, people, diversity and culture, and ethics and integrity.

Transparent reports

In December 2020, we became the first tobacco company to publish a human rights report . The report outlines the progress we have made, highlights our work in progress and describes our plans for the future. It is aligned with the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework, which provides comprehensive guidance for businesses to report on how they respect human rights in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. Watch our video below to learn more.

In addition, each year we publish our Modern Slavery Statement, in accordance with the UK Modern Slavery Act. The statement details the steps taken by BAT plc and group subsidiaries to prevent modern slavery and human trafficking in our business and supply chains.

Our combined annual ESG report also provides comprehensive details on our approach to human rights and our performance for the year, in the context of our broader sustainability agenda.

Our approach to human rights

Our approach to human rights management is aligned with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP). This includes following a defined process to identify our most significant and salient human rights impacts, for which:

We undertake: understand the views and impacts on our key stakeholders and rights holders across our value chain, including extensive engagement with rights holders in tobacco growing communities as part of our human rights impact assessments;

understand the views and impacts on our key stakeholders and rights holders across our value chain, including extensive engagement with rights holders in tobacco growing communities as part of our human rights impact assessments; We are looking for : understand our place in the bigger picture and identify emerging risks, trends and best practices; And

understand our place in the bigger picture and identify emerging risks, trends and best practices; And We prioritize: focus on the issues most important to our stakeholders and rightsholders.

Our main board of directors has overall responsibility for human rights. The Board is supported by the Audit Committee, which monitors performance, risk and compliance with our standards. This management is based on the framework of our Regional Audit and CSR Committee. Together, our governance framework provides a flexible channel for the structured flow of information, monitoring and oversight of key issues, including those relating to human rights, at all levels of the Group, from our local business units to Board level.

We strive to keep ourselves and our supply chain aligned and accountable through strong policies, due diligence and remediation programs.

Our Standards of Business Conduct (SoBC) set out the high standards we are committed to upholding. It includes our main global policies, including our workplace and human rights policy detailing our support for the UNGPs and the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. Our Supplier Code of Conduct complements our SoBC by setting out the minimum standards expected of all suppliers to any BAT Group company, including human rights criteria.

Supply chain due diligence

Our due diligence and remediation programs allow us to monitor the effectiveness of and compliance with our policy commitments, as well as identify, prevent and mitigate risks, impacts and human rights violations.

Due to the risks inherent in agriculture, our tobacco supply chain is particularly vulnerable to human rights issues. We have extensive due diligence in place for all of our tobacco leaf operations and third-party suppliers, including the industry-wide sustainable tobacco program, systematic farm monitoring and human rights impact assessments. We also take a long-term, collaborative approach to mitigating risk and addressing root causes, including rural poverty.

See Human rights and child labor in tobacco growing for more details.

Beyond tobacco, we buy product materials like paper and cigarette filters; and for our new category products, we have a growing supply chain in consumer electronics and e-liquids. Before starting to work with a new material supplier, it must undergo an independent audit by our partner Intertek . The audit assesses working conditions covering forced labor, child labor, wages and hours, health and safety, environment and management systems. It is aligned with international standards, including those of the ILO, and we expect suppliers to achieve a minimum score of 70% to qualify.

We maintain rigorous attention to human rights in the supply chain and perform an annual risk assessment on 100% of our existing material suppliers. Using independent human rights indices developed by Verisk Maplecroft , we assess the inherent risk exposure of suppliers based on their country of origin and the goods or services they provide. Suppliers identified as high risk are then prioritized for audits.

In 2022, we also partnered with external provider EcoVadis to expand our due diligence program. This means that direct suppliers of materials identified as higher risk continue to be audited by Intertek, while all suppliers outside of Intertek’s scope are assessed by EcoVadis.

We centrally track supplier progress against corrective action plans. We have zero tolerance for serious issues which, when identified through the audit process, are promptly corrected and validated by an independent auditor.

All other problems, identified via Intertek or EcoVadis, are completed either by revisits (Intertek) or by a documentary review (Intertek and EcoVadis), for which the supplier provides proof.

Due diligence of subsidiary operations

Each year, all of our employees and business entities must formally confirm that they have complied with the SoBC.

Our business entities perform an annual assessment against our key audit controls in which they confirm that their area of ​​operation, or market, has adequate procedures in place to support SoBC compliance. All of our employees must also complete our annual SoBC signature, in which they reaffirm their commitment and adherence to the SoBC and declare or redeclare any personal conflicts of interest. As part of the annual sign-on process, employees also undergo SoBC training with examples of different scenarios they may face in their day-to-day work, covering topics such as discrimination, modern slavery and freedom of association.

In addition, we have a defined process to identify and carefully monitor BAT operations in countries at higher risk of human rights issues. This process includes an annual risk assessment of all countries around the world, using Verisk Maplecroft’s human rights indices (such as its Modern Slavery Index). Our companies in each identified high-risk country then carry out a human rights assessment, confirming compliance with Group policies, standards and controls, and providing details of the measures put in place to improve human rights management. The results are submitted and noted by the Works Council and the Group Audit Committee, as well as by the Regional Audit and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (RACC) concerned, including details of the action plans for the areas of improvement identified.

Our SoBC Assurance Procedure outlines in detail how allegations of wrongdoing or SoBC violations are to be investigated and dealt with fairly and objectively. The details of all reported allegations are monitored throughout the year by our regional Audit and CSR Committees, and quarterly by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

express yourself canals

We encourage anyone working for or with the Group to raise concerns or complaints via our express yourself independently managed channels available 24 hours a day online, by SMS or by telephone. Channels can be used confidentially and anonymously and are available in multiple local languages, and their details are promoted through staff training and communications, the SoBC app and Supplier Code of Conduct.

Our Speak Up Policy makes it clear that no one will suffer direct or indirect retaliation for reporting actual or suspected wrongdoing, even if they are wrong. We do not tolerate harassment or victimization of anyone raising concerns or anyone assisting them. Such conduct is itself a violation of the SoBC and a serious disciplinary matter.