Connect with us

Business

British American Tobacco – Human Rights and Modern Slavery

British American Tobacco – Human Rights and Modern Slavery

 


We must protect human rights and have a positive social impact in the communities in which we operate.

In building A Better Tomorrow™, we respect the human rights of people across our own operations and our wider supply chain.

Our business and supply chain span multiple industries with significant human rights considerations, including agriculture, electronics and manufacturing. The global impacts of COVID-19 mean that human rights issues now require even sharper attention. Whatever the product or process, our principles remain the same. We strive to promote, defend and respect the human rights of data subjects.

We have a long-standing commitment to respecting fundamental human rights, as affirmed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This commitment includes respecting the rights of our employees, the people we work with and the communities in which we operate, through our supply chains and business operations.

The protection of human rights is a clear priority in our group sustainability program to achieve positive social impact. Our program also focuses on other important environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics that relate to human rights, including climate change, farmer livelihoods, health and safety, people, diversity and culture, and ethics and integrity.

Transparent reports

In December 2020, we became the first tobacco company to publish a human rights report