ELAM: the stock market madness continues





Retail investors are as euphoric as they were at the end of 2021. The put call ratio and the VIX volatility index were both weak. By January 2022, all three major stock indices had peaked. The S&P lost 19% in 2022. Investors are feeling bold again, Wall Street Journal Consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan survey jumped to 72.6 this month from 64.4 in June. Remember that peak mood occurs at the end of an up or down motion. This sentiment indicator is peak mood. Market lows are marked with fear and perfectly good stocks are priced lower. The only fear at this point is the fear of missing something, FOMO. This is why bets on calls (market up) run 2.5 times bets on puts (market down). Bitcoin mania is back. Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (gotta love that name) is up 458% this year. Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (another big name) is up 342%. Carvana narrowly avoided a cash crisis. It swaps existing bonds for new ones that will defer payments. And hey, why not issue $350 million in new stock while they can? You would think that deferring bond payments and interest would be a sign of weakness (it is). But Carvana shares are up 1,077% (not a typo). CVNA was trading below $10 in May. Today it’s about $55. This is a typical parabolic rise seen at market highs. Inflation eased but not to the Fed’s 2% level. Expect another quarter-point rise next week. The potential negatives hidden on page nine of major newspapers are not mentioned on the front pages. The Chinese economy is cooling. One in five young Chinese is unemployed. The real estate sector is cooling. Ford has reduced the price of its EV pickup, the Lightning, by $10,000. Ford has held the number one bestseller spot with its F 150 pickup for years. Notice that the best-selling car is a van. Ford does not want to lose this valuable source of revenue. There is now a 92-day supply of electric vehicles on dealer lots. That’s a long time for unsold cars. The EV craze really existed among Washington Beltway politicians, not the public. The public seems to prefer 4WD four-door pickup trucks with a footprint about the size of an efficient New York City apartment. The head of MI6, British Intelligence, sees little chance of Russia regaining the upper hand. This will not play well in the Kremlin. Crude Oil is trading at $75.91, maintaining its recent gain of $5. I’m still bullish on oil. Like that: As Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oaoa.com/local-news/elam-stock-market-mania-continues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos