The weak dollar is another positive factor for the market, including AI stocks

A weaker dollar will continue to support a broad stock market rally that has already experienced extraordinary acceleration this year. Since hitting its peak in late September, the ICE US Dollar Index has fallen about 13%. On Friday, it was down about 2.3% this year. A weaker dollar “starts to trigger a few different dynamics,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. A weaker dollar is a boon for the S&P 500 as a large number of companies in the index generate significant overseas sales. With their exports at more competitive prices compared to their foreign competitors, these companies can now sell more goods abroad. And, with currency conversion, these businesses are likely to make more profit even if the volume of goods sold remains unchanged. .DXY 1Y mountain ICE US Dollar Index over the past year A weaker dollar generally lifts large-cap stocks that are more likely to have an international footprint. However, one sector that the trend will significantly strengthen is mega-cap tech companies, which have already received a boost this year from the generative artificial intelligence craze. The technology sector generates even more outbound sales than the S&P 500 as a whole, which is around 40%, experts say. “It would just be kind of a tailwind for them, potentially continuing to perform in the second half of the year,” said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at NB Private Wealth. Conversely, a weaker dollar is less likely to help small cap companies which are less likely to have a presence abroad. Same Inflation Race Market experts believe the dollar’s downward trend will continue for some time. Indeed, the Federal Reserve is closer to halting its rate hike campaign than other central banks around the world that continue to battle persistent inflation. B. Riley Financial’s Art Hogan said the trend has lasted, possibly through the first quarter of 2024, assuming the Bank of Canada, Bank of England and European Central Bank make more headway in fighting inflation with higher interest rates. “We’re all in the same race against inflation,” Hogan said, adding, “Our central bank is leading, so therefore our currency is going down more against other currencies that are represented by more central banks. So I think the leveling is happening when they catch up to us in this race against inflation.” Hogan expects the dollar to stabilize around the mid-90s, using the ICE US Dollar Index as a benchmark, around where it was trading in early 2022. The index ended Friday at 101.09. “I think it’s all healthy.” Granted, Neuberger Berman’s Saccocia said a weaker dollar is unlikely to be as meaningful as in other years, given continued global talk of inflation and the possibility of a recession. “There wasn’t as much emphasis on currency translation last year” when the dollar strengthened in the fall, Saccocia said. “And so, I don’t think it’s going to be as strong a tailwind as from a sentiment standpoint, because the dollar has weakened because there are so many other factors that are involved.” Still, various parts of the markets are expected to gain as the dollar rises. Beyond AI games, a weaker dollar would also boost emerging markets. VWO YTD mountain Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF in 2023 Emerging market economies are generally more tied to commodity prices, which are expected to rise as the dollar weakens. Additionally, emerging market companies more easily repay their dollar-denominated debt when the greenback is weaker. “We still have room to come in,” Hogan said, referring to the further weakening of the dollar. “And the more there are, the more these positive attributes play as a tailwind for stock markets.”