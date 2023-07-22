More and more voluntary carbon offset companies are registering in Canada. Some environmentalists are not sold

A small Toronto stock exchange has become a global hub for companies trading voluntary carbon offsets and further growth is expected, raising questions about the effectiveness of new investments in tackling climate change.

The Cboe Canada stock exchange has become the “most public place” in North America for companies selling voluntary carbon offsets to list their shares and raise capital, a senior executive has said.

“I haven’t seen any other exchange pushing this agenda [of voluntary carbon offsets] the same way we did,” Erik Sloane, chief revenue officer of the Cboe Canada exchange, said in an interview. “We’re certainly the most public and transparent at this point.”

The exchange lists shares of about half a dozen voluntary carbon offset companies, said Sloane, who expects that “could easily double” over the next 18 months as investor interest in the emerging sector grows.

As more companies trading paper representing carbon emissions move to Toronto, many environmentalists are unconvinced that buying and selling voluntary offsets will do much to reduce climate change. Some say the sector’s growth could actually make the problem worse.

“For companies [buying voluntary offsets] it looks like they are doing something good for the environment, but there is this risk of greenwashing,” said Stefan Pauer, a former European Commission official whose work included monitoring the impacts of voluntary offsets. He concluded that they had done little to help the planet.

“The use of offsets is likely detrimental to reducing climate change because they help prevent meaningful government action,” Pauer, who now works for the think tank Clean Energy Canada, said in an interview.

Companies investing in voluntary carbon offsets say the tool is one of many to tackle climate change, and putting a price on pollution can help solve the problem while funneling more money into conservation projects.

Regardless of their impact, interest in voluntary offsets is growing as companies sell complex new financial instruments amid the climate crisis.

Morgan Stanley, an investment bank, waiting for the world market for voluntary carbon offsets will grow from US$2 billion in 2020 to over US$250 billion by 2050.

The Wall Street Journal called the wave of carbon offset companies announced in Toronto a “new Canadian gold rush”.

How it works

Voluntary carbon offsets are meant to represent climate-altering carbon dioxide emissions that have been removed from the atmosphere by projects such as planting trees, preserving rainforests, or switching to more environmentally friendly cooking methods.

Companies or individuals can purchase these voluntary offsets to offset their own pollution. For example, if someone wants to offset the climate change-related carbon dioxide emitted by a flight to Europe, they can buy voluntary offsets.

The same goes for large companies looking to restore their green image; Large energy, technology and consumer products companies often buy the offsets to highlight them in their sustainability reports, Justin Cochrane, founder and CEO of Toronto-listed Carbon Streaming Corporation, said in an interview.

Part of Toronto’s appeal as a listing location for emerging carbon trading companies stems from the large number of publicly traded mining and energy companies in the city, as well as the proximity to U.S. investors, Sloane said.

One of the largest clearing houses traded on the Cboeexchange is Carbon Streaming Corporation, Sloane said, adding that it “opened our eyes to a whole world of impact investing.”

The company invests in 22 voluntary offset projects around the world, out of an estimated 6,000 worldwide across the industry, Cochrane said.

Getting ordinary people to understand the voluntary carbon offset market and what exactly his company does is one of his biggest challenges, he said, giving an example of how investments work from one of the company’s projects.

Carbon Streaming has provided $15 million to a company that reforests areas of the western United States ravaged by wildfires. This capital goes towards costs such as buying seedlings, paying for tree planting and forest analysis, the CEO continued.

Once the forests begin to regrow, the land generates carbon credits as the new forests suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Cochranes said the company then sells these new credits to commercial buyers, retaining about 20% of the revenue and reinvesting the rest in forest management.

Firefighters use their helmets to protect themselves from backfires, flames set by firefighters to burn vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado County, California in 2022. A Canadian-listed carbon offset company is investing in reforestation projects in the western United States. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

“Planting trees to offset corporate emissions is of course not as good as companies reducing their own emissions themselves,” Cochrane said.

“Most companies do both: reduce their own emissions and buy credits,” he said, noting that companies that actively buy voluntary offsets are usually the first to reduce their own emissions.

Pauer is particularly skeptical of these types of forest carbon offsets because the risk of forest fires increases with climate change.

“Wildfires basically cause offsets to go up in smoke and all the reductions they claimed to produce went with it,” he said.

Companies that lose money

Voluntary offsets are just one of several markets for carbon emissions in Canada. Alberta operates its own compliance trading system, which means large carbon dioxide emitters are legally required to buy offsets to address some of their pollution if they don’t make enough further reductions.

Quebec is part of a different carbon trading system with California, and an offset trading system launched by the federal government should have credits available for purchase in 2024, an Environment and Climate Change Canada spokesperson said.

Some environmentalists are skeptical of voluntary offsets, arguing that it’s a tool big companies and governments can use to look like they’re fighting climate change, without implementing meaningful, binding legislation to reduce emissions. (Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)

Toronto-listed carbon trading companies have their disclosures and activities to investors regulated by the Ontario Securities Commission like any other public company, a spokesperson for the independent Crown agency said by email.

The spokesperson did not respond to specific questions about whether the regulator verifies whether offsets sold by Toronto-listed companies are, in fact, doing what they claim to be related to mitigating climate change, and declined, as is standard practice, to comment on the activities of individual companies.

Other carbon offset companies listed in Toronto, including Base Carbon, did not respond to requests for comment.

As climate change-related wildfires rage across Canada, as well as broader debates over the environmental impacts of voluntary carbon offsets, the sector has not been a winning bet for investors so far.

The Horizons Carbon Credits ETF, a Toronto-listed fund that tracks companies in the sector, has lost more than 8% of its total value since its launch in 2022, a lackluster performance compared to the Toronto Stock Exchange, which rose about 7% last year.

Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF, another fund that tracks the sector and is listed on the Cboe exchange, has fallen around 14% since its launch in 2022.

Despite the losses in the nascent sector, Cochrane of Carbon Streaming Corporation said he believes his business will be profitable by 2024. The impact of voluntary carbon offsets on the broader climate crisis, however, is still hotly debated.

“I’ve run this company for four years and global emissions continue to hit record highs,” Cochrane said. “It is not easy.”