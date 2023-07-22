5 stocks for a new bull market

Bet_Black

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Artificial intelligence is here. Inflation appears to be under control. Unemployment is still close to its historic low. The residential housing market is holding up. The stock market remains resilient, supporting household wealth. The Fed has dramatically hiked rates, translating into huge future dry powder for stimulate actions. The banking system was again challenged with SVB Financial (OTCPK: SIVBQ) and showed that government agencies were ready to act and to a large extent to maintain the soundness of the financial system. Regular exchanges with China, North Korea and Russia continue, but nothing out of the ordinary. Asset allocators have again been burned turning to bonds as large-cap technology and large-cap growth have increased significantly so far in 2023.

The area of ​​large cap growth is up around 40% so far in 2023, while investment in dividend growth is around flat. (TradingView)

What does all this mean? Well, we believe this is a new bull market for stocks, and in this article, we highlight five stocks to consider for the good times ahead. Many of the stocks below pay a dividend, but it’s important to note that a focus on dividends shouldn’t be investors’ primary concern. For example, as we note in this article, high yield investing and dividend growth investing may have cost retirees dearly over the past decade. When it comes to the dividend, it’s important to think about it this way: if you have a $10 stock and it pays a dividend, you now have a $9 stock and $1 in dividends. That’s how it works. That said, let’s take a look at five of our favorite ideas for this new bull market!

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft shares had a fantastic run. (TradingView)

Microsoft, by far, is one of the best ways to play the proliferation of artificial intelligence. The company has already rolled out AI on some of its products for a nice price swing, and we expect the price increases to continue as more users see tremendous value in its AI tools. The company is scrambling to complete its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and while we generally don’t like the all-cash deal, we’re starting to think the payoff over the next decade for this deal could prove significantly significant as Microsoft post-deal continues to replenish a war chest of net cash on the books as its gaming assets proliferate. We were very cautious about its previous acquisition of LinkedIn, and we were probably wrong to be skeptical of the deal when it turned out great. We’re probably wrong to be cautious on Activision, as it could pave the way for significant synergies across the company’s product line. We are big fans of Microsoft and believe the company will remain a key driver of large cap technology strength and large cap growth.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple shares recently broke and we continue to appreciate its strengthening fundamentals. (TradingView)

Apple is simply phenomenal and meets many of the criteria we look for in an excellent investment idea consideration. But seriously, what about Apple that hasn’t already been said? Well, truth be told, we’re not against repeating what Warren Buffett recently said about the company:

“The good thing about Apple is that (Berkshire) can go up (in our stake). They keep buying their shares; instead of having 5.6%, if they go down to 15.25 billion shares outstanding, without us doing anything, we get 6%. Our criteria for Apple is no different than any other company we own; it just happens to be a better company than any company we own Apple has a position with consumers where they pay $1,500 or whatever for a phone, and those same people pay $35,000 to have a second car, and if they were to give up their second car or give up their iPhone, they would give up their second car.

Apple’s products are an extremely valuable part of consumers’ lives, and we love the company’s huge net cash position and strong free cash flow — two of the most important cash-based sources of intrinsic value. We expect the company’s iPhone to continue to be a fan favorite, and its services business and well-established install base are ripe for upsell and cross-sell opportunities, whether in AI or other areas. We’re excited about the company’s “Vision Pro” and expect big numbers in fiscal 2024. We don’t think Apple will disappoint.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Our fair value estimate range for UnitedHealth Group. (Value)

Large-cap tech tends to grab the headlines these days, but there is a large-cap growth entity that is held in the same regard by us. This company is UnitedHealth Group. Shares of UnitedHealth Group have come under pressure recently on concerns about rising healthcare costs as discretionary surgeries resume after a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we believe UnitedHealth Group will eventually be able to effectively reprice to recoup the increased costs.

UnitedHealth Group is a rare large-cap growth idea that trades at the lower end of our fair value estimate range ($386 to $644 per share). In some ways, UnitedHealth Group can be considered an undervalued, growth-oriented stock with a good dividend yield. These features could generate a lot of buying, as the stock is attractive to a large number of investors. Our point fair value estimate for UNH is $515 per share, and the company has an estimated forward dividend yield of about 1.5%.

Visa Inc. (V)

Visa’s operating cash flow of $8 billion and free cash flow of approximately $7.5 billion in the first half of its fiscal year 2023 are remarkable. (Visa)

Visa probably has the best business model there is. The credit card giant benefits from a network effect, acts like a toll motorway operator since it collects a fee each time one of its cards is swiped. It also generates huge operating and free cash flow margins. Business is a major consideration in our Best Ideas newsletter portfolio, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Visa’s pace of expansion also continues to turn heads, and its free cash flow generation remains outstanding. Operating cash flow was around $8 billion in the first six months of the year, while the company spent around $460 million in capital expenditures, good for free cash flow generation of around $7.5 billion and a free cash flow margin of 47.5%. Very few other companies have this kind of free cash flow margin, and we look forward to a strong mid-fiscal 2023 return from Visa. Visa is definitely something to consider during this new bull market.

Alphabet’s track record is fantastic! (Alphabet)

In one of our recent notes, we noted the following:

“Alphabet remains one of our favorite companies…thanks to its rich net cash balance sheet and future free cash flow expectations…Alphabet has advantages in artificial intelligence, and the global search market is large and growing fast enough that we wouldn’t expect the competition to eat Alphabet’s lunch. The growth cap may not be.”

We also wanted to include an image of Alphabet’s most recent balance sheet. When we say a company has a huge net cash position, we mean that its cash on the balance sheet is significantly greater than its debt position.

As shown in the image above, Alphabet has about $115.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, while it only has about $13.7 billion in long-term debt, good for net cash of $101.4 billion in net cash, which is larger than most S&P 500 company market capitalizations.

We like this feature of Alphabet because it gives the company tremendous financial flexibility, and if the company were ever to put that war chest of excess cash to work, it would likely be a positive catalyst, in our opinion. Should Alphabet become even more aggressive with buybacks or recover undervalued assets, we would expect the stock to explode significantly.

Final Thoughts

We like what we think is a new bull market, and it looks like all the pieces of the puzzle have fallen into place for another great decade of stock returns. We believe that the leaders of this new bull market will continue to be in the areas of large cap technology and large cap growth, and this article highlights five of our favorites to consider. Investors may be advised to avoid high yielding stocks such as those found in mortgage REITs, master limited partnerships, REITs and instead consider net cash rich and strong free cash flow generators in the areas of large cap technology and large cap growth. Let the good times roll!

This article and any links it contains are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or results obtained from the use of this article and assumes no responsibility for how readers may choose to use the content. Assumptions, opinions and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.