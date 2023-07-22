Connect with us

Business

Why Reliance Stock Price Could See Infosys as a Sell Monday Explained

Why Reliance Stock Price Could See Infosys as a Sell Monday Explained

 


Reliance’s share price is said to be in focus on Monday as the company’s first quarter 2023 results were announced after the Indian stock market closed on Friday last week. However, for the information of our readers, Reliance shares do not trade solely on Dalal Street. Shares of Reliance Industries Limited or RIL are also listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). On LSE, the price of Reliance GDR ended down around 6% at $62.70 after hitting an intraday low of $62.20 in Friday’s trading at LSE. So, after the announcement of the results of Reliance Q1 2023, the price of Reliance GDR plunged to the tune of 6%.

According to stock market experts, the price drop of Reliance GDR by as much as 6% in a single trading session is not a good sign for Reliance shares listed on Dalal Street. This could trigger a sharp sell-off in RIL’s share price when the Indian stock market reopens after the weekend close on Monday. They added that Reliance Industries reported first quarter results without any surprises. RIL reported a 10% decline in net profit, which could also put pressure on heavyweight Sensex. After the split of Jio Financial Services Ltd or JFSL, the Reliance share price was already under pressure as the stock reached an overbought condition because retail investors were buying RIL shares to get Jio Financial Services shares as a reward. After Reliance GDR prices fell on the London Stock Exchange, stock market experts were expecting Infosys stock to sell off in Reliance stock price on Monday once the Indian market reopens after the weekend close.

Cue of Reliance GDR price drop

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said: “The Reliance Q1 results were announced after the Indian stock market closed, but Reliance GDR was trading on the London Stock Exchange when the RIL Q1 2023 results were announced. As Reliance’s stock price is already overbought due to retail buying ahead of the record date of the Jio Financial Services split, profit making in Reliance’s stock price is widely expected. »

Expecting a weak opening for Reliance shares on Monday, Anuj Gupta, VP of Research at IIFL Securities, said: “Reliance announced a drop in net profit of around 10%, which is lower than market estimates. Thus, these Reliance first quarter results can be classified as weak quarterly results and the price crash of Reliance GDR after the first quarter results should only be seen from these specifications. Rue.”

Reliance Shareholder Advice

On advice to Reliance shareholders following Monday’s triggering of the sell-off, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities advised them to maintain a strict stop loss at 2300 levels each as immediate support of The 2400 levels look compromised after Q1 results fell below market estimates by RIL.

Reliance stock price closed Friday at 2,555 levels each, registering a loss of around 2.50 in Friday’s trading ahead of the Q1 earnings announcement.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced its April-June quarterly results for the current financial year on Friday, a day after it spun off its financial services arm. The retail oil empire’s net profit fell 10.8% to 16,011 crore, while dell’s operating revenue 4.69 percent to 2,31,132 crore.

Petroleum-Chemicals (O2C) revenue decreased 17.7% to 1,33,031 crore on a sharp reduction in global crude oil prices. Weakness in O2C activity offset the overall business growth signaled by the resilience of the retail and telecommunications arms – Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in the quarter under review.

Following Infosys’ weak Q1 2023 earnings announcement, Infosys’ ADR price on the NYSE fell more than 8%, triggering a strong sell-off in Indian IT stocks as well as Infosys shares. Shares of Infosys ended down nearly 8% on Friday, forcing the Indian stock market to snap its six-day winning streak.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 22, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/why-reliance-share-price-may-see-infosys-like-sell-off-on-monday-explained-11690000769830.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: