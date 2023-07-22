Why Reliance Stock Price Could See Infosys as a Sell Monday Explained

Reliance’s share price is said to be in focus on Monday as the company’s first quarter 2023 results were announced after the Indian stock market closed on Friday last week. However, for the information of our readers, Reliance shares do not trade solely on Dalal Street. Shares of Reliance Industries Limited or RIL are also listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). On LSE, the price of Reliance GDR ended down around 6% at $62.70 after hitting an intraday low of $62.20 in Friday’s trading at LSE. So, after the announcement of the results of Reliance Q1 2023, the price of Reliance GDR plunged to the tune of 6%.

According to stock market experts, the price drop of Reliance GDR by as much as 6% in a single trading session is not a good sign for Reliance shares listed on Dalal Street. This could trigger a sharp sell-off in RIL’s share price when the Indian stock market reopens after the weekend close on Monday. They added that Reliance Industries reported first quarter results without any surprises. RIL reported a 10% decline in net profit, which could also put pressure on heavyweight Sensex. After the split of Jio Financial Services Ltd or JFSL, the Reliance share price was already under pressure as the stock reached an overbought condition because retail investors were buying RIL shares to get Jio Financial Services shares as a reward. After Reliance GDR prices fell on the London Stock Exchange, stock market experts were expecting Infosys stock to sell off in Reliance stock price on Monday once the Indian market reopens after the weekend close.

Cue of Reliance GDR price drop

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said: “The Reliance Q1 results were announced after the Indian stock market closed, but Reliance GDR was trading on the London Stock Exchange when the RIL Q1 2023 results were announced. As Reliance’s stock price is already overbought due to retail buying ahead of the record date of the Jio Financial Services split, profit making in Reliance’s stock price is widely expected. »

Expecting a weak opening for Reliance shares on Monday, Anuj Gupta, VP of Research at IIFL Securities, said: “Reliance announced a drop in net profit of around 10%, which is lower than market estimates. Thus, these Reliance first quarter results can be classified as weak quarterly results and the price crash of Reliance GDR after the first quarter results should only be seen from these specifications. Rue.”

Reliance Shareholder Advice

On advice to Reliance shareholders following Monday’s triggering of the sell-off, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities advised them to maintain a strict stop loss at 2300 levels each as immediate support of The 2400 levels look compromised after Q1 results fell below market estimates by RIL.

Reliance stock price closed Friday at 2,555 levels each, registering a loss of around 2.50 in Friday’s trading ahead of the Q1 earnings announcement.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced its April-June quarterly results for the current financial year on Friday, a day after it spun off its financial services arm. The retail oil empire’s net profit fell 10.8% to 16,011 crore, while dell’s operating revenue 4.69 percent to 2,31,132 crore.

Petroleum-Chemicals (O2C) revenue decreased 17.7% to 1,33,031 crore on a sharp reduction in global crude oil prices. Weakness in O2C activity offset the overall business growth signaled by the resilience of the retail and telecommunications arms – Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in the quarter under review.

Following Infosys’ weak Q1 2023 earnings announcement, Infosys’ ADR price on the NYSE fell more than 8%, triggering a strong sell-off in Indian IT stocks as well as Infosys shares. Shares of Infosys ended down nearly 8% on Friday, forcing the Indian stock market to snap its six-day winning streak.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Updated: July 22, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

