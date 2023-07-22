the Iranian stock market crisis; where have billions of tomans of speculative money gone?

Surveys of money flows in and out of the Iranian stock market show that over the past 50 days, more than 300 trillion rials (about $6 billion) have been withdrawn from this market since the historic crash of the Tehran Stock Exchange. During these 50 days, the stock market has experienced a continuous downward spiral, and the number of days the index has been positive is barely in the single digits.

Market participants and many private business executives attributed the index’s repeated decline to lack of knowledge until the announcement of the government’s decision to raise the price of gas for industrial use. They only uncovered the underlying reasons for the serial stock market declines when the letter attributed to Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was sent to the companies, revealing the government’s secret decision on raising the gas price for industries and petrochemicals.

Since that day, outflows from the stock market have continued unabated. Retail investors (small shareholders independently active in the stock market) try to withdraw their remaining capital from this market to avoid further losses.

The emergence of new rentiers

The term “rentier state” is used for regime-like governments in Iran; a government that has independent financial resources other than taxes from society and can implement government policies and demands with greater independence.

Over the past four decades, rentier governments in Iran have created rent-seeking groups that have deepened the class divide and resulted in the emergence of a so-called “white-collar” group in the Iranian economy, which has shaped a new class and taken root in all economic sectors.

This emerging group is either close to the centers of power or behind the scenes of corrupt economic movements and creates economic rent directly for its subordinates.

The secret decision taken on May 7 by the government to increase the price of gas for industries is a clear example of rent and corruption which has destroyed the capital of many small shareholders.

A similar incident occurred on August 21, 2020, when the Tehran Stock Exchange index fell 51,000 points, destroying the capital of many small shareholders. This decline occurred with the exit from the market of government-affiliated shareholder entities, and it later emerged that the government’s publicity campaign to encourage people to invest in the stock market with the aim of raising cash to cover the budget deficit.

Behind the scenes of every economic decision that disrupts markets, an emerging group of rent-seeking “white collar” workers always forms, mirroring what happened this year and the Black Monday that hit the Tehran Stock Exchange.

Where is the hot money going?

Examining the money inflows and outflows from the stock market over the past 50 days shows that $6 billion of speculative money has been taken out of the market, which can cause turbulence in any market it enters.

Although the dollar has followed a downward trend and fluctuated between 480 and 500,000 rials over the past month, analysts believe that this fluctuation will be temporary and the market is waiting for a new policy or economic decision from the government to quickly redirect the flow of money in this direction.

In addition to the 300 trillion rials withdrawn from the stock market, money printing continues unabated. According to Central Bank statistics, liquidity increased by 3.9% in the first three months of this year.

The latest liquidity volume statistics announced in May were 64.680 billion rials (about $129.360 billion). With 1.39 trillion rials (about $2.78 trillion) in facilities disbursed in June, according to Central Bank statistics, liquidity in Iran can be expected to reach over 66 trillion rials (about $132 billion) by the end of June.

Considering the outflow of money from the stock market and the growth in liquidity over the past few months, it appears that hot money is heating up to move to the non-productive parts of the Iranian economy.

This money, which the “white collar” will manage, can flow into the gold and coin market, real estate and ultimately affect people’s goods, services and lives, while the government, as a rentier state, manages their affairs while they pay taxes. It is a practical and striking example of the administration of a rentier state.