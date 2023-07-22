Business
the Iranian stock market crisis; where have billions of tomans of speculative money gone?
Surveys of money flows in and out of the Iranian stock market show that over the past 50 days, more than 300 trillion rials (about $6 billion) have been withdrawn from this market since the historic crash of the Tehran Stock Exchange. During these 50 days, the stock market has experienced a continuous downward spiral, and the number of days the index has been positive is barely in the single digits.
Market participants and many private business executives attributed the index’s repeated decline to lack of knowledge until the announcement of the government’s decision to raise the price of gas for industrial use. They only uncovered the underlying reasons for the serial stock market declines when the letter attributed to Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was sent to the companies, revealing the government’s secret decision on raising the gas price for industries and petrochemicals.
Since that day, outflows from the stock market have continued unabated. Retail investors (small shareholders independently active in the stock market) try to withdraw their remaining capital from this market to avoid further losses.
The emergence of new rentiers
The term “rentier state” is used for regime-like governments in Iran; a government that has independent financial resources other than taxes from society and can implement government policies and demands with greater independence.
Over the past four decades, rentier governments in Iran have created rent-seeking groups that have deepened the class divide and resulted in the emergence of a so-called “white-collar” group in the Iranian economy, which has shaped a new class and taken root in all economic sectors.
This emerging group is either close to the centers of power or behind the scenes of corrupt economic movements and creates economic rent directly for its subordinates.
The secret decision taken on May 7 by the government to increase the price of gas for industries is a clear example of rent and corruption which has destroyed the capital of many small shareholders.
A similar incident occurred on August 21, 2020, when the Tehran Stock Exchange index fell 51,000 points, destroying the capital of many small shareholders. This decline occurred with the exit from the market of government-affiliated shareholder entities, and it later emerged that the government’s publicity campaign to encourage people to invest in the stock market with the aim of raising cash to cover the budget deficit.
Behind the scenes of every economic decision that disrupts markets, an emerging group of rent-seeking “white collar” workers always forms, mirroring what happened this year and the Black Monday that hit the Tehran Stock Exchange.
Where is the hot money going?
Examining the money inflows and outflows from the stock market over the past 50 days shows that $6 billion of speculative money has been taken out of the market, which can cause turbulence in any market it enters.
Although the dollar has followed a downward trend and fluctuated between 480 and 500,000 rials over the past month, analysts believe that this fluctuation will be temporary and the market is waiting for a new policy or economic decision from the government to quickly redirect the flow of money in this direction.
In addition to the 300 trillion rials withdrawn from the stock market, money printing continues unabated. According to Central Bank statistics, liquidity increased by 3.9% in the first three months of this year.
The latest liquidity volume statistics announced in May were 64.680 billion rials (about $129.360 billion). With 1.39 trillion rials (about $2.78 trillion) in facilities disbursed in June, according to Central Bank statistics, liquidity in Iran can be expected to reach over 66 trillion rials (about $132 billion) by the end of June.
Considering the outflow of money from the stock market and the growth in liquidity over the past few months, it appears that hot money is heating up to move to the non-productive parts of the Iranian economy.
This money, which the “white collar” will manage, can flow into the gold and coin market, real estate and ultimately affect people’s goods, services and lives, while the government, as a rentier state, manages their affairs while they pay taxes. It is a practical and striking example of the administration of a rentier state.
|
Sources
2/ https://iranfocus.com/intelligence-reports/exclusive-reports/49798-irans-stock-market-crisis-where-did-billions-of-tomans-of-hot-money-go/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When will Novak Djokovic play next? Is Djokovic playing at the US Open? When will he play Carlos Alcaraz?
- the Iranian stock market crisis; where have billions of tomans of speculative money gone?
- Google has already deleted your photo album archive, but you still have time to restore it. Here’s how:
- Taliban mine remains of ‘Bamiyan Buddhas’ destroyed in 6th century for money
- FX Rudy’s confidence in the direction of Jokowi’s support in the 2024 presidential election
- Without much offense, Vietnam play hard against USA in Women’s World Cup debut
- Joanna Lumley: Camilla deserves to be queen | Entertainment
- 10 Books Every Tech Professional Should Read
- Fox News anchors beg Trump to come to GOP presidential debate
- Cosmo trains with the BYU soccer team
- Writers, Actors and Activists Pitch Netflix’s Los Gatos Headquarters
- Chandigarh dress was not delivered on time, seller said full refund